IND vs NZ weather update: Christchurch weather report on November 30 ahead of India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI

Another rain-interrupted game awaits fans as the weather forecast for the upcoming IND vs NZ ODI clash in Christchurch has over a 65 percent chance of precipitation.

India will lock horns with New Zealand in the third and final ODI of the three-match series at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Wednesday, November 30. The Men in Blue currently trail the series by a 1-0 margin after losing the first match. The second game was abandoned due to inclement weather.

Shikhar Dhawan and Co. succumbed to a heavy defeat in the series opener, failing to defend 306 runs. The bowlers had an off-day as Kane Williamson (94*) and Tom Latham (145*) ran riot with the bat.

The visitors will have a lot of work to do as they look to level the three-match ODI series. The onus will be on youngsters like Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh to deliver with the ball.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will be brimming with confidence after a thumping win in the first game. Despite their bowling unit leaking runs, the batters stepped up to the task and chased down the target with ease. The hosts will hope to keep up the good work and win the series after losing the T20I rubber.

Christchurch weather on November 29 - 65 percent rain predicted

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS #NZvIND. Return to Hagley! Ahead of the team taking on India at a SOLD OUT Hagley Oval tomorrow hear from Tim Southee and @dazmitchell47 about why they enjoying playing at the ground in @Christchurch_NZ Return to Hagley! Ahead of the team taking on India at a SOLD OUT Hagley Oval tomorrow hear from Tim Southee and @dazmitchell47 about why they enjoying playing at the ground in @Christchurch_NZ. #NZvIND. https://t.co/UNfDbJEZNh

Rain has played spoilsport in a couple of matches in the ongoing tour and the story is likely to remain the same during the IND vs NZ third ODI in Christchurch.

As per accuweather.com, there is over a 65 percent chance of precipitation during the game and we can expect several rain delays. The chance of precipitations shoots up to 74 percent as the game progresses.

The temperature will hover between 15 and 13 degrees Celsius and it will be extremely chilly for players out in the middle.

Poll : 0 votes