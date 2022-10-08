Stadium
Hagley Oval, Christchurch, Christchurch
Pitch
Batting friendly pitch
Mohammad Rizwan(69 T20I-2337 runs) has now 6 half-centuries to his name in his last 10 innings. On tough batting conditions in the 1st game, he scored a well-compiled unbeaten 78* runs.
Tim Southee(95 T20I-114 Wickets) has the highest wickets in the head-to-head contest between New Zealand and Pakistan with 24 scalps. He has played only 3 T20Is this year and picked up 3 wickets.
Kane Williamson has featured in only 3 T20Is this year and managed to score 75 runs at an average of 25 with a strike rate of 120.96. He mainly relies on his technique rather than going for fancy shots.
Devon Conway(23 T20I-708 runs) opened the innings in all 3 matches against West Indies a couple of months back, scoring 106 runs at an average of 35.33 making him an X-factor for fantasy team.
Hot Picks :M Rizwan,B Azam,D Conway
Risky Picks :G Phillips,T Southee,S Masood
Stay away :M Haris
Grand League Captain Picks :D Conway,M Nawaz,T Boult