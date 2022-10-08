Create
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Current Run Rate: 0
 
Alright then! Time for all you fantasy players to hop over here and get cracking with your permutations and combinations. Do make use of our expert advice for the same.
Lineups:

New Zealand XI: Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Blair Tickner

Pakistan XI: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani
Toss:

New Zealand have won the toss and elect to bat first.
Pakistan got off to the perfect start with a comfortable win over Bangladesh, although question marks linger over their batting approach. Against a quality New Zealand attack, that notion is set to be tested to the hilt today and it remains to be seen how Babar Azam and Co. respond to it. As for the Kiwis, they need a certain Kane Williamson to turn a new corner after what has been a dismal run of form thus far this calendar year. Loads to look forward to then, with the clock ticking fast as the T20 World Cup beckons. This sure ought to be fun alright!
A Super Saturday to you all and a warm welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of the 2nd game of this T20I tri-series. Hosts New Zealand make their bow today as they take on Pakistan at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Can they get off to a winning start and kickstart their final round of preparation for the T20 World Cup in style or will Pakistan make it two in two? Taking you through all the action and to find out the same will be Pragadeesh and I, Sooryanarayanan. Read away at the preview while we await news from the toss and the playing XIs.👇
The tri-series is up and running and Pakistan have struck the right chord first up by registering crucial points on the board against Bangladesh. That said, there is no time to rest on those laurels as 24 hours after their opening victory, Babar Azam's men will stride out to a much stiffer challenge posed by hosts New Zealand.

It was a case of familiar issues resurfacing for the Men in Green with Mohammad Rizwan doing the carry job courtesy yet another half-century. Skipper Babar took his time as usual but couldn't convert his crawl into full steam and while Shan Masood turned in a decent innings, the middle-order failed to step up again.

Of course, such is the prowess of the Pakistani bowling unit that even a par total is a good one to work with. Mohammad Wasim returned with a three-fer that ought to augur well for his confidence while Shahnawaz Dahani, in the standbys for the T20 World Cup, also did his bit to great effect. Haris Rauf is always going to be the leader of the pack while the spinners did what was asked of them through the middle-overs, tying down the Bangladeshi batters.

Thus, you'd sense Saturday presents another opportunity for a struggling middle-order featuring Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed and Asif Ali to deliver more substantial returns. As always, the approach of the Pakistani openers will be under scrutiny, particularly against a well-rounded Kiwi outfit.

Speaking of the Blackcaps, they last featured in a one-day rubber in Australia, eventually surrendering the series by a 3-0 margin. The alarming feature of their display was how they managed to find new ways to squander the initiative with the bat.

As for the shortest format, they defeated the West Indies 2-1 in August. While the Blackcaps have been landed a hammer blow in the form of Daryl Mitchell's injury, they have enough ammunition in the form of Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips and James Neesham to offset it. Devon Conway remains a reliable option against spin while Michael Bracewell has emerged as a game-changer in clutch situations.

The biggest issue to address, though, is the form of skipper Kane Williamson. His perennial elbow injury kept him out of the game for a fair period of time and since his return in the IPL, he has looked nowhere near his best. In fact, that would be an understatement because truth be told, he has looked totally out of sorts.

Needless to say, now is the time to get some momentum and runs under his belt in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup and a decent start against Pakistan will do him a lot of good. The bowling, as always, lies in the able hands of Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson, with Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi headlining the spin department.

So here are two quality sides with an equal share of pluses and minuses defining them. Whether the hosts can shrug off their ring-rust and hit the ground running from the word go will be pivotal to their chances. In the larger context of the World Cup, however, neither team could have asked for a better opportunity than this to assess where they stand. And that ought to make this duel a highly-engrossing one!