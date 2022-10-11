Create
Pakistan
48/1 (7)
Current Run Rate: 6.86
PAK won the toss and elected to bat
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Babar Azam *
19
17
3
0
111
Shan Masood
9
8
1
0
112
P'SHIP
18 (16)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Ish Sodhi *
1
0
6
0
6
 
7
overs
48 /1 score
1
1
1
2
1
0
runs
cricket bat icon Babar Azam *
19 (17)
cricket bat icon Shan Masood
9 (8)
cricket ball icon Ish Sodhi
0 /6
6.6 Ish Sodhi to Babar Azam, fuller delivery outside off-stump, Babar plays it down to short extra cover
6.5 Ish Sodhi to Shan Masood, back of a length delivery and it's been tucked down to the leg-side for a run
6.4 Ish Sodhi to Shan Masood, DROPPED! Tough chance but it's a great effort. Googly bowled slower through the air on a fuller length, Masood gives room and lofts it towards long-off. Chapman runs forward, dives but only got a fingertip to it
6.3 Ish Sodhi to Babar Azam, yorker length delivery outside off-stump, Babar digs it down to the off-side for a single
6.2 Ish Sodhi to Shan Masood, flighted delivery at 77.8 kph around leg-stump, chipped down to long-on for a single
6.1 Ish Sodhi to Babar Azam, tossed up delivery on a fuller length at 81.7 kph, driven down to sweeper cover for a single
Ish Sodhi, right arm leg break bowler comes into the attack. 
It will be safe to say that the powerplay belongs to the home team despite an impressive start from Rizwan and Babar. They were 20/0 at the end of 2 overs and the New Zealand bowlers have stemmed the run flow considerably. Tickner keeping things simple in that over. He did concede a four  but still a good over. 42/1 at the end of 6 overs. Bracwell has again been the start for New Zealand so far.
6
overs
46 /1 score
0
1w
4
1
0
4
4
runs
cricket bat icon Babar Azam
17 (14)
cricket bat icon Shan Masood *
9 (5)
cricket ball icon Blair Tickner
0 /20
5.6 Blair Tickner to Shan Masood, good length delivery outside off-stump, Masood drives but the ball goes past his outside edge
5.5 Blair Tickner to Shan Masood, FOUR! This one is short into the body, Masood pulls it over short fine leg and gets a boundary. Looks like he got a glove onto it
5.4 Blair Tickner to Shan Masood, short delivery outside off-stump, Masood dabs it down to point
5.3 Blair Tickner to Babar Azam, back of a length delivery, helped down to mid-wicket for a single
5.2 Blair Tickner to Babar Azam, FOUR! Length delivery into the pads, Babar flicks it with ease and it rolls down to deep backward square leg for a boundary
5.2 Blair Tickner to Babar Azam, WIDE! Length delivery going down leg-side, have to reload this again
5.1 Blair Tickner to Babar Azam, good length delivery outside off-stump at 139.1 kph, Babar attempts a wild drive without any feet movement but gets beaten
That’s immaculate bowling from Michael Bracewell. He is keeping it very simple at the moment. The prized wicket of Mohammad Rizwan coming in that over. Bracwell is having the time of his life. Just a couple of runs from the 5th over along with the crucial wicket of Rizwan. Bracwell is again calling the shots here after a great day at the office against Bangladesh.
4
overs
30 /0 score
0
0
4
1
1
0
runs
cricket bat icon Mohammad Rizwan
16 (15)
cricket bat icon Babar Azam *
11 (9)
cricket ball icon Blair Tickner
0 /6
4.6 Michael Bracewell to Shan Masood, slower through the air outside off-stump, Masood goes back and taps it towards extra cover