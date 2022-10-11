Stadium
Hagley Oval, Christchurch, Christchurch
Pitch
Pacers friendly pitch with some help available for batters.
Playing XI
Lineups out
Experts are creating their teams, watch this space
Players stats in series
Stats as per Playing 11
1.Mohammad Wasim
PAK
. BOWL
2.Mohammad Wasim
PAK
. BOWL
1
An amalgamation of class and aggressive stroke play from Devon Conway secured an easy win for New Zealand against Bangladesh . He remained unbeaten on 70* to add to his tally of runs to 106 runs in this series.
2
Mohammad Wasim is the best bowler so far in this series. In 2 matches, he has scalped 5 wickets with the best figures of 3 for 24 at an impressive economy of 5.5.
3
Rarely do we see Mohammad Rizwan getting out for a single digit in the shortest format but he was trapped in front in the last game against New Zealand for just 4 runs. He is still a must-pick for your fantasy teams.
4
Shadab Khan is the key player for Pakistan, especially in this format of the game. He can hold things tight with the ball in the middle overs and has the potential to play cameos with the bat.
5
Hot Picks :D Conway,B Azam,M Rizwan
Risky Picks:M Wasim,G Phillips,T Boult
Stay away :M Haris
Grand League Captain Picks:M Rizwan,G Phillips,Shadab Khan