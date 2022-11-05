Create
Ireland Women
41/2 (10)
Current Run Rate: 4.1
IRE-W won the toss and elected to bat
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Laura Delany *
5
13
0
0
38
Amy Hunter
28
32
4
0
87
P'SHIP
14 (23)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Aliya Riaz *
1
0
4
0
4
 
9.4 Aliya Riaz to Amy Hunter, no run
9.3 Aliya Riaz to L Delany, 1 run
9.2 Aliya Riaz to L Delany, no run
9.1 Aliya Riaz to L Delany, 2 runs
8.6 Sana Fatima to Amy Hunter, no run
8.5 Sana Fatima to Amy Hunter, no run
8.4 Sana Fatima to Amy Hunter, no run
8.3 Sana Fatima to Amy Hunter, no run
8.3 Sana Fatima to Amy Hunter, 1 wide
8.2 Sana Fatima to L Delany, 1 run
8.1 Sana Fatima to L Delany, no run
7.6 Kainat Imtiaz to Amy Hunter, no run
7.5 Kainat Imtiaz to Amy Hunter, Four
7.4 Kainat Imtiaz to Amy Hunter, no run
7.3 Kainat Imtiaz to L Delany, 1 run
7.2 Kainat Imtiaz to L Delany, no run
7.1 Kainat Imtiaz to Amy Hunter, 3 runs