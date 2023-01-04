Be the first one to comment on this story
Queensland Fire Women
Tasmania Women
1.Georgia Voll
QUN-W
. BAT
250
Runs
6 Matches
2.Laura Kimmince
207
Runs
3.Georgia Redmayne
QUN-W
. WK
166
Runs
4 Matches
4.Elyse Villani
TAS-W
. BAT
161
Runs
4 Matches
5.Lizelle Lee
149
Runs
1.Laura Kimmince
211.22
2.Grace Parsons
QUN-W
. BOWL
140.00
3.Sasha Maloney
TAS-W
. BOWL
120.69
4.Caitlin Mair
120.00
2 Matches
5.Nicola Carey
TAS-W
. ALL
110.77
1.Courtney Sippel
11
Wkts
2.Sarah Coyte
10
Wkts
3.Heather Graham
7
Wkts
4.Molly Strano
5.Charli Knott
QUN-W
. ALL
5
Wkts
1.00
2.Sasha Maloney
3.54
3.Charli Knott
3.65
4.Sarah Coyte
4.00
5.Nicola Hancock
4.89
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
0/0 ()
( Ov, RR: 0)
The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.
