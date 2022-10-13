Create
SL vs IRE
Match Details
Match
Match 7
ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-up Matches
Points Table
Schedule
Date & Time
13 Oct, 09:30 AM IST
Venue
Junction Oval, Melbourne, Melbourne
Toss yet to take place
Playing XI To be announced
Expert team suggestions
Expert Team 1
captain-icon captain Kusal Mendis
vice-captain-icon vice-captain Wanindu Hasaranga
WK: 1
BAT: 4
AR: 3
BOWL: 3
Expert Team 2
captain-icon captain Pathum Nissanka
vice-captain-icon vice-captain Paul Stirling
WK: 2
BAT: 3
AR: 2
BOWL: 4
Players stats in series Stats will be updated (After Toss)
Most Runs
Best Strike Rate
Most Wickets
Best Eco Rate

1.Kusal Mendis

SL . WK

54 Runs

1 Match

2.Wanindu Hasaranga

SL . ALL

37 Runs

1 Match

3.Paul Stirling

IRE . BAT

37 Runs

1 Match

4.Lorcan Tucker

IRE . WK

34 Runs

1 Match

5.Pathum Nissanka

SL . BAT

21 Runs

1 Match

Fantasy Tips Exclusive
1

Kusal Mendis(41 T20I-836 runs) was the best batter for Sri Lanka as he scored 54 runs and provided a solid start to his team in 1st game. This was his 2nd half-century in the 5 outings.

2

Paul Stirling(114 T20I-3011 runs) returned to form for Ireland at the right time in the last game. The right-handed opener made 37 runs off 30 deliveries.This was his first 30+ score in the last 8 matches.

3

Wanindu Hasaranga(44 T20I-448 runs-71 wickets) provided the finishing touch to the Sri Lankan innings against Zimbabwe. He made 37 runs off just 14 deliveries which included four fours and two sixes.

4

Dhananjaya de Silva(25 T20I-449 runs-6 wickets) could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for the this fixture as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

5

Hot Picks :K Mendis,W Hasaranga,P Nissanka

Risky Picks :P Stirling,D de Silva,H Tector

Stay away :A Bandara

Grand League Captaincy Picks :H Tector,D de Silva,M Theekshana

Team Form (Last 5 Matches)
Sri Lanka

W

W

W

L

W

Ireland

L

W

W

L

W

