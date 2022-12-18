Create
Tasmania Women won the toss & elected to field
Total Score

129/10 (39.1)

Batter
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Tahlia Wilson
16
29
3
0
55

c Emma Manix-Geeves b SJ Coyte

Sophie Luff
2
5
0
0
40

c Amy Smith b Julia Cavanough

Claire Moore
29
55
4
0
52

b SJ Coyte

Anika Learoyd
21
39
3
0
53

b M Strano

Erin Burns
22
36
0
0
61

c & b SJ Coyte

Sammy-Jo Johnson
0
6
0
0
0

c & b M Strano

Hannah Darlington
1
11
0
0
9

c Amy Smith b M Strano

Lauren Smith
8
37
0
0
21

st Emma Manix-Geeves b ML Gibson

Lauren Cheatle
11
15
2
0
73

runout (Emma Manix-Geeves)

Jade Allen
1
3
0
0
33

c Emma Manix-Geeves b M Strano

Stella Campbell
0
0
0
0
0

Not out

Extras
18
(b 4, lb 3, nb 1, w 10)
TOTAL

(39.1 Ov, RR: 3.29)

129/10
12
0
Bowlers
Name
OV
M
R
W
ECO
EXT
Molly Strano
8.1
1
15
4
1.8
0
Julia Cavanough
7
1
33
1
4.7
6
Sarah Coyte
8
3
14
3
1.8
1
Sasha Maloney
9
2
31
0
3.4
0
Maisy Gibson
4
0
17
1
4.3
0
Amy Smith
3
0
12
0
4
1
Fall of Wickets
Batter
Score
Over
Sophie Luff

c Amy Smith b Julia Cavanough

1-13
3.1
Tahlia Wilson

c Emma Manix-Geeves b SJ Coyte

2-28
8.3
Claire Moore

b SJ Coyte

3-70
18.5
Anika Learoyd

b M Strano

4-97
24.6
Sammy-Jo Johnson

c & b M Strano

5-99
26.2
Hannah Darlington

c Amy Smith b M Strano

6-104
28.3
Erin Burns

c & b SJ Coyte

7-113
32.2
Lauren Cheatle

runout (Emma Manix-Geeves)

8-127
37.5
Lauren Smith

st Emma Manix-Geeves b ML Gibson

9-129
38.6
Jade Allen

c Emma Manix-Geeves b M Strano

10-129
39.1
Playing XI
New South Wales Breakers Women
129/10 (39.1)
Tasmania Women
131/0 (21)
TAS-W won by 10 wickets
 
