Be the first one to comment on this story
Bat
All
Bat & Wk
Western Australia Women
Queensland Fire Women
Your input will be completely confidential and used in accordance with our privacy policy
Bat
All
Bat & Wk
WA-W . BAT
238 Runs
5 Matches
QUN-W . BAT
225 Runs
5 Matches
WA-W . WK
189 Runs
5 Matches
QUN-W . BAT
147 Runs
5 Matches
QUN-W . BAT
117 Runs
5 Matches
QUN-W . BAT
196.00
5 Matches
QUN-W . BOWL
140.00
3 Matches
WA-W . BOWL
121.74
5 Matches
4.Caitlin Mair
QUN-W . WK
120.00
1 Match
WA-W . BAT
96.19
5 Matches
WA-W . BOWL
10 Wkts
5 Matches
WA-W . ALL
8 Wkts
5 Matches
QUN-W . BOWL
8 Wkts
5 Matches
WA-W . BOWL
6 Wkts
5 Matches
QUN-W . BOWL
6 Wkts
5 Matches
QUN-W . BAT
1.00
5 Matches
QUN-W . ALL
3.48
5 Matches
WA-W . ALL
3.87
5 Matches
WA-W . BOWL
4.05
5 Matches
QUN-W . BOWL
4.41
3 Matches
W
L
L
W
W
L
W
W
W
W
W
L
L
W
W
L
W
W
W
W
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
0/0 ()
( Ov, RR: 0)
Bat
All
Bat & Wk