×
Create
Notifications

AEW Beach Break Live Results: Dynamite Updates & Highlights (26th January 2022) - TNT Title Unification Match; CM Punk speaks

What will CM Punk say next?
By Divesh Merani
Updated: 27 January 2022 06:42 IST - Published: January, 27 2022 06:29 AM IST
...
...
...
Both men go back and forth at the top of the ladder. Cody hits a massive vertical suplex off the top of the ladder!
...
Both men collide heads. Meanwhile, Scorpio Sky and Dan Lambert are shown watching the match from the rafters.
...
Sammy grabs a tall ladder and brings it to the ring. Cody stops his climb but is sent face-first into the ladder.
...
Sammy runs back into the crowd and hits a cutter!
...
The two fight into the crowd. Neither man has the upper hand until Cody clotheslines Sammy over the barricade back into ringside.
...
...
Sammy is knocked out of the ring and he goes to retrieve a ladder. Cody lands a right on him before getting another ladder and setting it up between the ring and the railing.
...
Cody looks for a Tiger Driver while Sammy looks for the GTH, both to no avail.
...
...
...
Cody tries to pick at Sammy's ankle but the two remain at a stalemate.
...
The two share a handshake before Sammy lands a dropkick.
...
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of AEW Dynamite. We kick off with the TNT Title Ladder Match.

Sammy Guevara vs. Cody Rhodes in a Ladder Match for the TNT Championship
...
Orange Cassidy vs. Adam Cole - Lights Out Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara - TNT Championship Ladder Match

Chris Jericho, Santana, and Ortiz vs. Daniel Garcia and 2point0

Red Velvet vs. Leyla Hirsch

CM Punk speaks

We'll also hear from Britt Baker DMD

More on:

LIVE CHAT online
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी