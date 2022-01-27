Allow Notifications
😱😱😱 !!!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 27, 2022
It’s #CodyRhodes vs. @SammyGuevara on #AEWDynamite: #BeachBreak LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/uSx3xVeyuG
Cody and Sammy take the fight out into the crowd here in Cleveland Ohio!#CodyRhodes vs. @SammyGuevara for the Undisputed TNT Championship at #AEWDynamite: #BeachBreak LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/A4ZMFmVGkS— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 27, 2022
BOP. #AEWDynamite #BeachBreak #AEWonTBS pic.twitter.com/XH7vdJPXA1— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) January 27, 2022
Incredible athleticism by @SammyGuevara!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 27, 2022
It’s #CodyRhodes vs. @SammyGuevara on #AEWDynamite: #BeachBreak LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/zCE03jHmDf
Who walks out with their bag 10 pounds heavier tonight? #AEWDynamite: #BeachBreak pic.twitter.com/Awoool6NUx— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) January 27, 2022
It’s Wednesday and you know what that means!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 27, 2022
Up first is #CodyRhodes vs. @SammyGuevara for the undisputed TNT Championship on #AEWDynamite: #BeachBreak LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/6tOpKyhILU
