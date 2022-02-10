×
Create
Notifications

AEW Dynamite Live Results (9th February 2022): Sammy Guevara threatens to quit The Inner Circle

Who will debut for AEW tonight?
By Divesh Merani
Updated: 10 February 2022 07:20 IST - Published: February, 10 2022 06:56 AM IST
...
Lee converts a slingshot into a crossbody. Kassidy manages a dropkick but is duly tackled right out of the ring!
...
Lee immediately throws Isiah across the ring and floors him with a standing crossbody in the middle of the ring.
...
Isiah Kassidy vs. Keith Lee in a Face of the Revolution Qualifying Match
...
Oh bask in his glory!
...
...
Isiah Kassidy comes out to find out his opponent, who is... KEITH LEE!
...
...
Jay White makes his debut in a backstage attack of Roppongi Vice, alongside the Bucks and Jay White.
...
Santana and Ortiz will take on Chris Jericho and Jake Hager next week.
...
...
...
Sammy Guevara breaks the two of them up, but is shut down by Jericho. He says The Inner Circle is a family and if they can't work out their differences, he quits the group.
...
...
...
...
...
...
Jericho says Santana reminds him a lot about Eddie Guerrero, always blaming everyone when getting hyped. He says Proud and Powerful had the chance to become AEW World Tag Team Champions last year but lost. Jericho says they have earned more money in AEW than they ever did before, thanks to him. He then claims he chose the wrong members of LAX. This causes Santana to go after him.
...
Santana says Chris Jericho only cares about himself and always came in his and Ortiz's way. He is the reason they aren't AEW World Tag Team Champions. Santana and Ortiz are better off if they break away from Jericho and The Inner Circle. If it wasn't for Ortiz, Santana would drop Jericho in the middle of the ring.
...
Jericho tells Santana and Ortiz that was cute. But he doesn't think what they did last week was cute. Jericho was embarrassed by Santana and Ortiz not tagging him in during their six-man tag team match.
...
...
Santana and Ortiz aren't present with The Inner Circle. They come out after Jericho begins his promo.
...
...
The Inner Circle come out for their team meeting. Is this the end of the group?
...
Shawn Spears assaults The Blade with a chair as Wardlow is celebrating.
...
Wardlow hits a second powerbomb. He hits two more and wins with his foot on Blade's chest.

Wardlow defeats The Blade
...
Wardlow trades chops with The Blade before driving him in the corner. He hits a powerbomb.
...
...
...
...
...
Wardlow hits a few overhead belly-to-belly suplexes. He dives Blade spine-first into the ringpost.
...
The Blade immediately goes for Wardlow as the bell rings. He floors him in the corner but Wardlow comes back with a lariat, before throwing Blade around the ring.
...
The Blade vs. Wardlow
...
...
...
Andrade is backstage with Sting and Darby Allin. He says he knows that Darby works for Sting and wants him to work for him. He and Darby both want to become the next TNT Champion.
...
...
...
MJF challenges CM Punk to a tag team match against FTR, but he cannot choose Sting or Darby Allin as his partner. If he wins, he will get his rematch with MJF. If not, it's over.
...
...
...
...
...
CM Punk comes out to no music and says MJF's win last week was as suspect as his spray tan. He brings out Darby Allin and Sting as backup, before instigating Wardlow. He tells him to leave The Pinnacle, while also challenging MJF to a rematch.
...

More on:

LIVE CHAT online
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी