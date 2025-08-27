AEW Dynamite Live Results (August 27, 2025): Jon Moxley in action; Death Riders member to be taken out?

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 27, 2025
8pm ET/7pm CT
TONIGHT! Wed, 8/27@JonMoxley vs Daniel Garcia
After Mox injured Will Ospreay Sunday following the Lights Out Steel Cage Match, former TNT Champion Daniel Garcia will step up to fight former 4-time AEW World Champion Jon Moxley TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/iQQW2UpNhD
TOMORROW, Wed 8/27
Falls Count Anywhere@DarbyAllin vs @ClaudioCSRO
After an amazing Lights Out Steel Cage Match + the gruesome aftermath,
Darby will battle Claudio in a Falls Count Anywhere fight at the legendary 2300 Arena TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/ZTQzAaCmDw
TOMORROW, Wed 8/27@meganbayne/@thePenelopeFord vs@harleycameron_/@callmekrisstat
After the exciting All Star 8 Woman Tag Team battle in London on Sunday,
Megan Bayne + Penelope Ford fight vs Harley Cameron + Kris Statlander TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/dTVfEBhD4Y