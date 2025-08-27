"Absolutely an HHH idea," "MJF to WWE confirmed?" - Fans erupt after the AEW star gets referenced on TV

WWE and AEW are in a full-fledged war. Both companies are thriving, and from time to time, they take shots at each other on weekly shows. On the latest episode of NXT, a WWE star dropped a huge All Elite Wrestling reference.On this week's NXT, a blindfold match took place between Myles Borne and former AEW star Lexis King. Interestingly, during this showdown, King told his opponent, &quot;I'm better than you and you know it.&quot; This quote was heard quite clearly, and fans all around the world knew it was a reference to AEW star MJF.&quot;I'm better than you and you know it,&quot; has been MJF's catchphrase for a long time. Due to the abovementioned segment, the internet wrestling community has begun speculating that The Salt of the Earth is WWE-bound. Some even believe that the entire thing was the idea of the chief content officer, Triple H.You can see their reactions below.Fans react to NXT referencing All Elite Wrestling (Images via Fightful's X handle)Fans on X react to King referencing MJF (Images via Fightful's X handle)Former AEW World Champion MJF believes that WWE would love to sign himMaxwell Jacob Friedman is one of the Tony Khan-led company's biggest assets. He is undoubtedly a future great, and if he plays his cards right, he can become the next AEW World Champion. Interestingly, he believes that every wrestler in WWE would love to have him in the promotion.In a recent conversation with ClutchPoints, The Young Genius said that he is very good at his job and would be welcomed in the Stamford-based promotion.&quot;I think every person that wrestles in WWE would love to have MJF in WWE, but that's because MJF's really good at his job,&quot; said MJF. [H/T: ClutchPoints]Only time will tell if MJF will eventually go to WWE or not. After all, he is a generational talent, and Triple H will probably do everything to sign him.