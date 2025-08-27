Massive MJF bombshell dropped during WWE show

The WWE Universe has been eagerly anticipating the arrival of former AEW World Champion MJF in the Stamford-based company, and a hint was dropped recently. During the latest episode of NXT, a massive bombshell was dropped for the star’s potential debut in the company, which fans have now been discussing.WWE NXT this week featured a blindfold match between Lexis King and Myles Borne. While the bout ended up stealing the spotlight on its own, a moment during the match caught the attention of fans around the world. During the contest, Lexis King used a catchphrase that MJF has very often used throughout his career, which has raised speculations of a potential WWE move for the massive star.Lexis King, while trying to send a message to the entire NXT roster, stated, “I’m better than you and you know it,” which is a very popular catchphrase from the former AEW World Champion.Lexis King himself is a former AEW star, and the massive drop of the catchphrase could end up having a meaning. King is a good friend of MJF and might know things that many in the company don’t. Only time will tell what the company has in store for the stars next.Will MJF move to WWE soon?Former AEW World Champion MJF has been doing an incredible job in the Tony Khan-led company, and fans would be delighted to have him in the Stamford-based company. However, there haven’t been any huge signs of the star’s potential move.His contract with AEW is not set to expire any time soon, and he has also been considering a Hollywood career following his role in Happy Gilmore 2. While his potential debut in the Stamford-based company still seems far-fetched, time will tell what the company has in store for the star next.