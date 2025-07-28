AEW star MJF seriously considering new career

Former AEW World Champion MJF recently made a major statement about his future. Just 29 years old, he has already managed to make a huge name for himself in the pro wrestling business. He became the longest-reigning AEW World Champion and main evented the 2023 All In pay-per-view. His feuds have often been the highlight of the show.

While Maxwell is already finding success in the squared circle, he has decided to step into the entertainment industry. After Iron Claw, The Salt of the Earth recently starred in Happy Gilmore 2, where he worked alongside Hollywood superstar Adam Sandler. The film was recently released and received huge praise from fans worldwide.

TMZ Sports asked MJF if he would be doing more projects outside of wrestling moving forward. The former AEW World Champion said that he will be taking acting and pro wrestling both seriously and was looking forward to both with excitement.

“Absolutely. I, uh… I’m taking acting just as seriously as I do professional wrestling, and I’m very excited about it," he said. [H/T - Ringside News]

MJF feels bad for Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins was set for a major run in WWE with his latest storyline. He is also the current holder of Money in the Bank. Unfortunately, he injured his knee at Saturday Night's Main Event recently.

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, MJF praised Seth for his contributions to WWE and expressed empathy towards his injury.

"Seth Rollins is a freak of nature. He’s going to go down as one of the greatest faces in the history of that company. The same way I’m going to go down as one of the biggest faces in the history of my company. When you think of these promotions, when you think of WWE, you think Seth. When you think of AEW, you think me. I find him to be extraordinarily talented. I feel horrible about his knee. It sucks," he said.

It will be interesting to see what Maxwell's next project could be outside of pro wrestling.

