Create

AEW Dynamite Live Results (January 25, 2023)

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedJan 25, 2023 19:09 IST

Check out Sportskeeda Wrestling's live coverage of AEW Dynamite.

19:09 (IST)25 JAN 2023

19:09 (IST)25 JAN 2023

19:08 (IST)25 JAN 2023

19:08 (IST)25 JAN 2023

Match card and more:

Darby Allin (c) vs. Buddy Matthews - TNT Championship Match
Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal
Brian Cage vs. Bryan Danielson
Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara vs. Ricky Starks and Action Andretti
JungleHook vs. Ethan Page and Matt Hardy
Toni Storm vs. Ruby Soho
The Acclaimed and The Gunns Family Therapy

More On
Live Chat online