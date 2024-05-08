AEW Dynamite Live Results (May 8, 2024): Adam Copeland defends title against 37-year-old star, Chris Jericho and ex-WWE star begin Tag Team together

Here is the card for tonight's AEW Dynamite! Adam Copeland (c) vs Brody King - Cope Open for the TNT Title Orange Cassidy seeks revenge against Trent Baretta Kenny Omega's important announcement after the brutal assault last week "The Learning Tree" Chris Jericho &amp; Big Bill fka Big Cass are in action together for the first time! AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage go face-to-face ahead of Double or Nothing! Mariah May vs Harley Cameron Serena Deeb speaks ahead of her AEW Women's Championship match against "Timeless" Toni Storm
