Create
  • Sports News
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • AEW Dynamite Results, live recap, grades: Cope vs. The Death Riders; Former WWE champion returns to the ring! The Hurt Syndicate to become champions? Huge Kenny Omega segment

AEW Dynamite Results, live recap, grades: Cope vs. The Death Riders; Former WWE champion returns to the ring! The Hurt Syndicate to become champions? Huge Kenny Omega segment

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedJan 22, 2025 15:01 GMT

Check out the results for AEW Dynamite right here.

topic-thumbnail

15:01 (GMT)22 JAN 2025

Hey everyone, welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of AEW Dynamite set to air later tonight. This show should be a big one, as it features matches and segments from some of All Elite Wrestling's biggest stars. This includes the in-ring return of Samoa Joe, a major title match, and more.

The following is being promoted for tonight's show:

- Cope vs. PAC.
- Private Party vs. The Hurt Syndicate.
- Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega will go face-to-face.
- Jamie Hayter vs. Julia Hart.
- Samoa Joe vs. Nick Wayne.
- Swerve Strickland vs. AR Fox.
- And more!

The program will begin at 8 PM EST and air live on TBS and MAX. Be sure to return and hang out with us as we break down all of the action from tonight's big show.
More On
chat-icon Live Chat online
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी