AEW Dynamite Results, live recap, grades: Cope vs. The Death Riders; Former WWE champion returns to the ring! The Hurt Syndicate to become champions? Huge Kenny Omega segment

Hey everyone, welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of AEW Dynamite set to air later tonight. This show should be a big one, as it features matches and segments from some of All Elite Wrestling's biggest stars. This includes the in-ring return of Samoa Joe, a major title match, and more. The following is being promoted for tonight's show: - Cope vs. PAC. - Private Party vs. The Hurt Syndicate. - Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega will go face-to-face. - Jamie Hayter vs. Julia Hart. - Samoa Joe vs. Nick Wayne. - Swerve Strickland vs. AR Fox. - And more! The program will begin at 8 PM EST and air live on TBS and MAX. Be sure to return and hang out with us as we break down all of the action from tonight's big show.
