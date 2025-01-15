AEW Dynamite Results, live recap, grades: Jon Moxley to defend world title; Kenny Omega's return to the ring; ANOTHER Casino Gauntlet; The Hurt Syndicate in action

Hey everyone, welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of AEW Dynamite on TBS. Tonight's show is a big one, as it features another Casino Gauntlet, the in-ring return of Kenny Omega, a world title match, and beyond. The following has been promoted for tonight's show: - The Women's Casino Gauntlet. - Kenny Omega vs. Brian Cage. - Jon Moxley vs. Powerhouse Hobbs. - Christian Cage vs. Hook. - The Hurt Syndicate vs. Private Party and Mark Briscoe. - And more! As a reminder, the show begins at 8 PM EST, so be sure to come by and hang out with us as we break down the action for the big episode.
