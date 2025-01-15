Create
  • Sports News
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • AEW Dynamite Results, live recap, grades: Jon Moxley to defend world title; Kenny Omega's return to the ring; ANOTHER Casino Gauntlet; The Hurt Syndicate in action

AEW Dynamite Results, live recap, grades: Jon Moxley to defend world title; Kenny Omega's return to the ring; ANOTHER Casino Gauntlet; The Hurt Syndicate in action

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedJan 15, 2025 16:53 GMT

Check out the results for AEW Dynamite right here.

topic-thumbnail

16:53 (GMT)15 JAN 2025

Hey everyone, welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of AEW Dynamite on TBS. Tonight's show is a big one, as it features another Casino Gauntlet, the in-ring return of Kenny Omega, a world title match, and beyond.

The following has been promoted for tonight's show:

- The Women's Casino Gauntlet.
- Kenny Omega vs. Brian Cage.
- Jon Moxley vs. Powerhouse Hobbs.
- Christian Cage vs. Hook.
- The Hurt Syndicate vs. Private Party and Mark Briscoe.
- And more!

As a reminder, the show begins at 8 PM EST, so be sure to come by and hang out with us as we break down the action for the big episode.
More On
chat-icon Live Chat online
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी