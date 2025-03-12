Create
  AEW Dynamite Results, live recap, grades: NEW CHAMPION TO APPEAR! How will MJF respond to shocking loss? Fallout from Revolution; Major new tournament begins

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedMar 12, 2025 15:26 GMT

Check out the results for AEW Dynamite right here.

15:26 (GMT)12 MAR 2025

Hey everyone, welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of AEW Dynamite on TBS and MAX! This will be AEW's first big show since the Revolution pay-per-view. A new tournament is set to kickoff, plus, new champion Kenny Omega will appear. There is a lot of intrigue, as brand new stories will likely begin too.

The following has been promoted for tonight's show:

- Kenny Omega will appear!
- MJF will appear.
- Orange Cassidy vs. Hechicero.
- The Beast Mortos vs. ???
- And more!

Be sure to join us beginning at 8 PM EST as we break down all of the action from tonight's big show! Revolution changed the game. What's next? Hang out with us to find out!
