AEW Dynamite Results, live recap, grades: NEW CHAMPION TO APPEAR! How will MJF respond to shocking loss? Fallout from Revolution; Major new tournament begins

Hey everyone, welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of AEW Dynamite on TBS and MAX! This will be AEW's first big show since the Revolution pay-per-view. A new tournament is set to kickoff, plus, new champion Kenny Omega will appear. There is a lot of intrigue, as brand new stories will likely begin too. The following has been promoted for tonight's show: - Kenny Omega will appear! - MJF will appear. - Orange Cassidy vs. Hechicero. - The Beast Mortos vs. ??? - And more! Be sure to join us beginning at 8 PM EST as we break down all of the action from tonight's big show! Revolution changed the game. What's next? Hang out with us to find out!
