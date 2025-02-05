Create
  AEW Dynamite Results, live recap, grades: Swerve Strickland to battle former WWE star; Mystery opponent for Will Ospreay; "Timeless" Toni Storm returns; Death Riders

AEW Dynamite Results, live recap, grades: Swerve Strickland to battle former WWE star; Mystery opponent for Will Ospreay; "Timeless" Toni Storm returns; Death Riders

Check out the results for AEW Dynamite right here.

Hey everyone, welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of AEW Dynamite on TBS and Max! Tonight's show should be an interesting one, as it features a mystery opponent, clash of rivals, the in-ring return of "Timeless" Toni Storm, and more. Additionally, The Death Riders, The Hurt Syndicate, and Mercedes Mone will likely appear despite not being advertised for much. 

The following is being promoted for tonight's show:

- Ricochet vs. Swerve Strickland.
- Will Ospreay vs. a mystery opponent from the Don Callis Family.
- Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita vs. Body King and Buddy Matthews.
- Toni Storm vs. Queen Aminata.
- Hangman Adam Page will appear.
- And more!

Be sure to return at 8 PM EST as we break down all of the action and events from tonight's big show! 
