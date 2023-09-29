Asian Games 2023 Live Score Updates September 29: After Shooting medals and Tennis Silver, focus shifts to Indian paddlers - Manika wins, Sharath/Sathiyan crash out

Asian Games 2023 Live Score Updates, September 29: India will start their much-awaited campaign in Athletics today and will be eyeing some big additions to the medal tally today. Follow Sportskeeda for Asian Games 2023 live Score updates on September 29.
Aditi Ashok is tied for second spot with a score of 133 points. Pranavi Sharath Urs is tied for tenth spot with a score of 139 points. And Anavi Prashanth is tied for the fifteenth position with a score of 141 points.
In the team event, India is tied for the third position with a score of 272 points.