Asian Games 2023 Live Score Updates September 29: After Shooting medals and Tennis Silver, focus shifts to Indian paddlers - Manika wins, Sharath/Sathiyan crash out

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedSep 29, 2023 10:32 IST

Asian Games 2023 Live Score Updates, September 29: India will start their much-awaited campaign in Athletics today and will be eyeing some big additions to the medal tally today. Follow Sportskeeda for Asian Games 2023 live Score updates on September 29.

10:32 (IST)29 SEP 2023

GOLF - Women's Round 2
Meanwhile, here are the results from Round 2 of Women's Golf. 

Aditi Ashok is tied for second spot with a score of 133 points. Pranavi Sharath Urs is tied for tenth spot with a score of 139 points. And Anavi Prashanth is tied for the fifteenth position with a score of 141 points. 

In the team event, India is tied for the third position with a score of 272 points. 

10:27 (IST)29 SEP 2023

TABLE TENNIS - Men's Doubles Ro16
Match Result:

Manav Thakkar/Manush Shah (IND) 3-2 Yew Pang/Yong Quek (SGP) (3-11,11-9,11-6, 5-11,11-8)

A match full of twists and turns but in the end, it is the duo of Manav and Manush that have qualified for the Quarter Finals. In the final game, they were leading 5-1 before they conceded points and were 8-7. It took the duo some performance to get on top of the Singaporean paddlers and ensure that victory was theirs

10:26 (IST)29 SEP 2023

SQUASH
Women's team Semi-final: India 1-2 Hong Kong
Game 1: Anahat Singh 10-12 Lee Ka Yi
(Match score: 0-3)

Lee Ka Yi takes the match in spite of an incredibly spirited comeback from Anahat Singh that saw her save 8 match points. A word of appreciation for the youngster who came back from 10-2 down to only lose 12-10 in that final game. But what that means is that Hong Kong move on to the final, while India will have to settle for bronze after a fantastic campaign.

10:18 (IST)29 SEP 2023

SQUASH
Women's team Semi-final: India 1-1 Hong Kong
Game 1: Anahat Singh 7-11 Lee Ka Yi
(Match score: 0-2)

Oh boy, things just got that much harder! A second game for Lee Ka Yi means India are within one game of crashing out and it's on Anahat Singh's young shoulders to rescue the team's final hopes here.

10:16 (IST)29 SEP 2023

TABLE TENNIS - Men's Doubles Ro16
At the end of Game 4:

Manav Thakkar/Manush Shah (IND) 2-2 Yew Pang/Yong Quek (SGP) (3-11,11-9,11-6, 5-11)

Manav and Manush have let this game slip out of their hands but kudos to the Singaporean paddlers as well who have done really well to fight back and have comprehensively won this game. The deciding game will be played now and it will joy for one team and sadness for the other

10:10 (IST)29 SEP 2023

SQUASH
Women's team Semi-final: India 1-1 Hong Kong
Game 1: Anahat Singh 8-11 Lee Ka Yi
(Match score: 0-1)

Anahat goes down fighting in the first game of the final match. Difficult start to the match but there's plenty of time for the 15-year-old to fight back, although it could prove to be a steep task. For now though, the youngster, and India, are still in this.

10:08 (IST)29 SEP 2023

TABLE TENNIS - Men's Doubles Ro16
At the end of Game 3:

Manav Thakkar/Manush Shah (IND) 2-1 Yew Pang/Yong Quek (SGP) (3-11,11-9,11-6)

Manav and Manush are putting on a show here! After being 0-1 down, they have come back and outclassed the Singaporean contingent twice in two games. Another win here and the duo could be well on their way to the quarterfinals

10:03 (IST)29 SEP 2023

TABLE TENNIS - Round of 16
Match Result:

Sharath Kamal/Sathiyan Gnanasekaran 0-3 Zhendong Fan/Chuqin Wang (5-11, 4-11,  7-11)

Sharath and Sathiyan are one of India's best paddlers but they are absolutely no match for the Chinese here, who are much superior. The Indians weren't, on many occasions, even return the Chinese players' serves! Sharath and Sathiyan bow out of the competition now. Plenty of intent by the Indians but they are just being outclassed. 

10:00 (IST)29 SEP 2023

TABLE TENNIS - Men's Doubles Ro16
At the end of Game 2:

Manav Thakkar/Manush Shah (IND) 1-1 Yew Pang/Yong Quek (SGP) (3-11,11-9)

An excellent comeback from the duo of Manav and Manush. They were on their toes throughout but they managed to secure a win in the second game. Both the Indian paddlers will have to continue to keep up their performances to secure promotion into the next round

09:56 (IST)29 SEP 2023

TABLE TENNIS - Round of 16
End of Game 2: 

Sharath Kamal/Sathiyan Gnanasekaran 0-2 Zhendong Fan/Chuqin Wang (5-11, 4-11)

The Indians had a 3-0 lead to start off initially. However, they have been able to pick up only one point total after that whereas the Chinese cruise to another game win. These are not good signs for the Indians. They need to win all three remaining games to win but they aren't looking up for the challenge here. 

09:56 (IST)29 SEP 2023

TABLE TENNIS - Men's Doubles Ro16
At the end of Game 1:

Manav Thakkar/Manush Shah (IND) 0-1 Yew Pang/Yong Quek (SGP) (3-11)

The Singaporeans start strong against the duo of Manav and Manush, who seem to have no answers to the questions coming their way. They will have to get things right else this match could be over within no time

09:53 (IST)29 SEP 2023

SQUASH
Women's team Semi-final: India 1-1 Hong Kong
Game 5: Joshna Chinappa 11-8 Ho Tze-Lok
(Match score: 3-2)

JOSHNA SURVIVES! INDIA SURVIVES! Chinappa fights back from 2-1 down to win the match with some exhibition squash in the end. She fought off the higher-ranked player and keeps her team in the fight for a place in the final. Up next we have Anahat Singh take on Lee Ka Yi

09:52 (IST)29 SEP 2023

TABLE TENNIS - Round of 16
End of Game 1: 

Sharath Kamal/Sathiyan Gnanasekaran 0-1 Zhendong Fan/Chuqin Wang (5-11)

Sharath and Sathiyan in the middle of a really difficult draw in their Round of 16 match. Fan and Wang are world rank 1 and 2 in the men's individual rankings! This is going to be difficult work for the Indians as the Chinese will be looking to break into the quarterfinals

09:43 (IST)29 SEP 2023

SQUASH
Women's team Semi-final: India 0-1 Hong Kong
Game 4: Joshna Chinappa 11-6 Ho Tze-Lok
(Match score: 2-2)

Chinappa comes right back into this with a resounding 11-6 win in the fourth game of the fixture. She just didn't Ho Tze-Lok back into that game in spite of signs of resistance from the latter. Chinappa will need to hold her nerve one more time to keep India alive in the tournament.

09:36 (IST)29 SEP 2023

SQUASH
India 0-1 Hong Kong
Game 3: Joshna Chinappa 9-11 Ho Tze-Lok
(Match score: 1-2)

Ho's win in the third game of the match against Chinappa puts her one game away from victory in the match and it also puts Hong Kong one game away from a place in the final. Chinappa will have to up her game for India to stand a chance here.

09:28 (IST)29 SEP 2023

TABLE TENNIS - Women's Singles Ro16
Match Result:

Manika Batra 4-2 Suthasini Sawettabut (11-7, 6-11,12-10,11-13,12-10,11-6)

Manika Batra advances into the Quarter Finals! What a game this has been! Kudos to Suthasini, the Thai paddler kept Manika on her toes throughout the contest and went down, but not without a fight. It was a dominant final game from Manika that sealed her spot and now she will be playing in the Quarter Finals tomorrow

09:25 (IST)29 SEP 2023

SHOOTING - 10m Air Pistol Women Final
MEDALS ALERT! PALAK WINS GOLD, ESHA SINGH WINS SILVER! Esha with her second individual silver after winning the 25m Pistol as well. So that's the news then - Palak sets a new Games Record while winning Gold and Esha Singh wins Silver! It has been a stunning performance from them earlier in the team event and now in the Final! 

09:22 (IST)29 SEP 2023

SHOOTING - 10m Air Pistol Women Final
GOLD AND SILVER ASSURED! Pakistan's Kishmala Talat bows out next. Now is the shoot-off between the two Indians for the Gold and Silver medal! 

09:21 (IST)29 SEP 2023

SHOOTING - 10m Air Pistol Women Final
Two medals assured for India as Chinese Taipei's Chiaying Wu is eliminated! Palak continues to be first while Esha Singh is second! 

09:20 (IST)29 SEP 2023

TABLE TENNIS - Women's Singles Ro16
End of Game 5:

Manika Batra 3-2 Suthasini Sawettabut (11-7, 6-11,12-10,11-13,12-10)

Wow, this is turning out to be some contest! Manika Batra would have fallen behind yet again in this game but she came back really well to win the match point and register a win in the 5th game. All eyes are on the 6th game for both paddlers here - a win for Manika and she goes through to the Quarter Finals, else it will be Game 7 that dictates who goes ahead and who goes home.

09:19 (IST)29 SEP 2023

SHOOTING - 10m Air Pistol Women Final
Palak continues to hold her position at the top, while Esha Singh stands second. Pakistan's Talat is third. Four shooters have been eliminated already! 

09:17 (IST)29 SEP 2023

BADMINTON - Quarterfinal
India 0-3 Thailand 

PV Sindhu 1-2 Pompawee Chochuwong (21-14, 15-21, 14-21)

Gayatri Pullela/Treesa Jolly 0-2 Jongkolphan Kititharakul/Rawinda Pranjongjai (21-19, 5-21)

Ashmita Chaliha 0-2 Busanan Ongbamrungphan (9-21, 5-21)

India bow out of the Badminton Women's team event with a loss against Thailand in the quarterfinal. PV Sindhu won the first game but that's all the games that India could win in the entire tie. Thailand with a massive 3-0 win and they win three matches on the trot to win in quite a convincing fashion as well! 

09:12 (IST)29 SEP 2023

SHOOTING - 10m Air Pistol Final
Palak stands first while Esha Singh is third. The Eliminations have begun, with Hong Kong's Shing bowing out first. 

09:09 (IST)29 SEP 2023

TABLE TENNIS - Women's Singles Ro16
End of Game 4:

Manika Batra 2-2 Suthasini Sawettabut (11-7, 6-11,12-10,11-13)

Manika Batra starts off strong in Game 4 but a little slip-up in the dying embers of the game costs her. She was leading 9-6 at one point before Suthasini went on a point winning spree and ensured that the game belonged to her

09:06 (IST)29 SEP 2023

SHOOTING - 10m Air Pistol Final
Esha Singh and Tanvi stand third after the fifth round! Eliminations will start in a while but the Indians will want to maintain their position at the top. Esha Singh is just 0.1 points behind the top-placed shooter. 

09:03 (IST)29 SEP 2023

SWIMMING
India's Aryna Nehra and Kushagra Rawat finish fifth and eighth in their Men's 400m Freestyle heat with timings of 3:53.04 and 4:01.24 respectively.  That is unlikely to be good enough to make the final unfortunately.

09:00 (IST)29 SEP 2023

TENNIS
Myneni and Ramanathan walk off court, but they can hold their heads high as they add to the medal tally with SILVER!

As for the final, the Indian pair just never found their footing on return as Jung and Hsu continued to sizzle in the Hangzhou heat. They ended the match with an incredible 40/49(82%) winning percentage on first serve against the Indian pair's 30/59(66%) and that, in the end, made all the difference.

Stay tuned, however, as the Indian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale are scheduled to take the court for their mixed doubles semifinal later in the day!

08:59 (IST)29 SEP 2023

SQUASH
GAME 3: Sin Yuk Chan 11-3 Tanvi Khanna
(Hong Kong, China 1 - 0 India)

Sin Yuk Chan thrashes Tanvi Khanna in the final game 11-3 as she wins the match 3-0. She also hands her nation a 1-0 lead in the tie. 

08:57 (IST)29 SEP 2023

TABLE TENNIS - Women's Singles Ro16
End of Game 3:

Manika Batra 2-1 Suthasini Sawettabut (11-7, 6-11,12-10)

It was a heart-in-mouth game for Manika Batra but she managed to come on top in the end. The Indian paddler found herself 2 points down in the initial moments of the game before she came from behind and secured another game victory for her. 

08:55 (IST)29 SEP 2023

SQUASH
GAME 3: Sin Yuk Chan 5-1 Tanvi Khanna

Tanvi Khanna started the game on a positive note by scoring the 1st point. Since then, she has conceded five points to her opponent as the game slips out of her hands once again. 

08:55 (IST)29 SEP 2023

Badminton - Quarterfinal
India 0-2 Thailand 

PV Sindhu 1-2 Pompawee Chochuwong (21-14, 15-21, 14-21)

Gayatri Pullela/Treesa Jolly 0-2 Jongkolphan Kititharakul/Rawinda Pranjongjai (21-19, 5-21)

Ashmita Chaliha 0-1 Busanan Ongbamrungphan (9-21)

Not good signs for India here as Ashmita loses her first game by a big margin too. She had kept her opponent at bay, having the score pretty even-stevens in the beginning but Busanan races away to a comfortable win. 

08:54 (IST)29 SEP 2023

TENNIS
Hsu/Jung beat Myneni/Ramanathan 6-4, 6-4

India settles for SILVER. Flawless from Jung and Hsu as they take the gold medal match in straight sets.

08:52 (IST)29 SEP 2023

SQUASH
GAME 2: Sin Yuk Chan 11-7 Tanvi Khanna

Two losses in two games for Tanvi Khanna as the Indian squash player couldn't manage to win the 2nd game. Hong Kong, China are 2-0 up in the match.

We move onto the 3rd game and a victory for Sin Yuk Chan will add to India's trouble. 

08:51 (IST)29 SEP 2023

SQUASH
GAME 1: Sin Yk Chan 11-6 Tanvi Khanna

Hong Kong player Sin Yuk Chan defeated India's Tanvi Khanna to go 1-0 up in the match. She won the game 11-6 to go 1-0 up in the match. 

08:51 (IST)29 SEP 2023

TENNIS
Myneni/Ramanathan 4-5* Hsu/Jung (1st Set: 4-6)

Jason Jung might as well ditch his hot pink sneakers for a darker shade to match his red-hot form. He was all over the net in that last game as the Taipei pair break Myneni. Will serve for the gold medal next!

08:47 (IST)29 SEP 2023

TABLE TENNIS - Women's Singles Ro16
End of Game 2:

Manika Batra 1-1 Suthasini Sawettabut (11-7, 6-11)

Suthasini makes a comeback and a half to claim victory in this game. The match is only bound to get interesting from here on and it will be interesting to see who emerges on top at the end of Game 3 

08:45 (IST)29 SEP 2023

TENNIS
Myneni/Ramanathan 4-3* Hsu/Jung (1st Set: 4-6)

The Taipei pair is still putting up an incredible show on serve —  winning 32/41(78%) of the points in that department. They have dropped only three points on serve this set!

Ramanathan, meanwhile, serves with new balls to keep India's nose ahead. Still on serve.

08:44 (IST)29 SEP 2023

SQUASH
The Indian Women's Squash Team will take on Hong Kong, China in the Women's Event semi-final match. Tanvi Khanna will go first for India and will lock horns against Sin Yuk Chan.

08:40 (IST)29 SEP 2023

TABLE TENNIS - Women's Singles Ro16
End of Game 1:

Manika Batra 1-0 Suthasini Sawettabut (11-7)

Manika starts off strongly against the Thai paddler. Throughout the game, she won 5 consecutive points and dominated the proceedings against Suthasini. She will be looking to continue the game against her in the next 3 games and complete a rout

08:38 (IST)29 SEP 2023

TENNIS
Myneni/Ramanathan 3-2* Hsu/Jung (1st Set: 4-6)

Ramanathan making the best of his long levers as he hits a couple of great volleys in back-to-back points. 

That after Jung had smoked another forehand winner past him. Maybe the Indians need to steer clear off that wing, something to make their opponents uncomfortable as they are yet to blink in this gold medal match.

08:35 (IST)29 SEP 2023

Badminton - Quarterfinal
India 0-2 Thailand

PV Sindhu 1-2 Pompawee Chochuwong (21-14, 15-21, 14-21)

Gayatri Pullela/Treesa Jolly 0-2 Jongkolphan Kititharakul/Rawinda Pranjongjai (21-19, 5-21)

Gayatri and Treesa go down in the doubles as the Thai shuttlers were just superior in all aspects of the game, which the second game's score suggests. The Indian duo managing just five points in the second game and they've been beaten comprehensively. Thailand have one foot in the semifinal and need to win just one more game. Next up is Ashmita Chaliha as she plays against World No. 16 Busanan Ongbamrungphan. 

08:35 (IST)29 SEP 2023

TENNIS
Myneni/Ramanathan 2*-2 Hsu/Jung (1st Set: 4-6)

A 0-30 advantage for the Indians, but nothing to show for as Hsu hits a big serve to close out the fourth game of the second set with aplomb!

08:33 (IST)29 SEP 2023

SWIMMING
India's Srihari Natraj finishes fifth in his fifth in his Men's 200m Backstroke 2:07.19. He is four seconds behind countryman Advait Page by a good four seconds from the first heat! Let's wait on the final list of players who are progressing!

08:29 (IST)29 SEP 2023

TENNIS
Myneni/Ramanathan 1*-1 Hsu/Jung (1st Set: 4-6)

The Indian pair on a sticky wicket in the opening game, but come through. Jung and Hsu, meanwhile, continue to sail through their service games as they draw level.

08:27 (IST)29 SEP 2023

SWIMMING
India's Advait Page comes in a credible third in his Men's 200m Backstroke with a timing of 2:03.01! Will need to wait for the results of the other heats to check if he progresses further!

08:24 (IST)29 SEP 2023

SWIMMING
India's Vritti Aggarwal finishes fifth in her Women's 800m Freestyle heat with a timing of 9:15.99. Is unlikely to make the cut for the medal round.

08:18 (IST)29 SEP 2023

TENNIS
Myneni/Ramanathan 4-6  Hsu/Jung

The second seeded Indian pair lose the opening set to the unseeded Taipei pair. That last had the shot of the match so far, with Jung ripping a forehand down-the-line past Myneni off a rather strong return! Tidy work at the net saw the side sail through. 

Myneni/Ramanathan could not even generate a break point — and winning a poor 12/43(28%) points on return overall — in that opening frame and will need to step on, especially on return, to be in with a chance to stage a comeback here!

08:15 (IST)29 SEP 2023

Badminton - Quarterfinal
India 0-1 Thailand

PV Sindhu 1-2 Pompawee Chochuwong (21-14, 15-21, 14-21)
Gayatri Pullela/Treesa Jolly 0-1 Jongkolphan Kititharakul/Rawinda Pranjongjai (21-19)

The duo of Gayatri and Treesa were trailing for the majority of the contest but announced their comeback as they took multiple points on the trot towards the end of the game. However, in the end, it is the Thai duo that hold their nerve to seal the game. 

08:13 (IST)29 SEP 2023

TENNIS
Myneni/Ramanathan  4-5*  Hsu/Jung

Ramanathan battling himself their a little, firing a double fault and a couple of aces in that last game. 

India still in the hunt of that elusive break They have hardly put in any good returns and maybe just need to a step back and ensure they put a neutral ball back to get into the rally. Something will have to give a Hsu steps to the line to take the set!

08:08 (IST)29 SEP 2023

TENNIS
Myneni/Ramanathan  3-4*  Hsu/Jung

The Indian pair is back to holding serve with ease. They work so much better with both Myneni and Ramanathan at the net, dictating the points.

Still, however, trail by a break of serve as the Taipei pair move closer to taking the first set. They have been strong on serve, having won 12/16 (75%) points so far. The Indian pair with some thinking to do!
