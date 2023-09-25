Asian Games 2023 Live Score Updates September 25: Women's Cricket gives India second Gold; Bopanna & Bhambri crash out of Asian Games, Rugby team finishes last

Create
Asian Games 2023 Live Score Updates, September 25: Rohan Bopanna and Yuki Bhambri crashed out while the other men's double pair advances to the next round. India secured their first Gold medal today, shattering the World Record in the Men's 10m Air Rifle Team event. They followed it up with a couple of Bronze medals in Rowing too! Aishwary Tomar won a Bronze Medal in the 10m Air Rifle Men's Final, and the Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team won Bronze. Follow Sportskeeda for Asian Games 2023 live Score updates on September 25.

topic-thumbnail

14:58 (IST)25 SEP 2023

TENNIS
Set 1: Bopanna/Bhosale 2-2 Amanmuradova/Shin

After taking a lead in the game initially, it is all tied up at the moment, with the Uzbeks breaking the game to level the game score. Will be interesting to see how the Indian duo go about their business here! 

14:52 (IST)25 SEP 2023

TENNIS
After his disappointing and, quite frankly, surprising exit from the Men's Doubles category, Rohan Bopanna will turn his attention to Mixed Doubles, where he is paired up with Rutuja Bhosale. They are currently taking on Uzbekistan's Maksim Shin and Akgul Amanmuradova. Stay tuned for updates! 

14:44 (IST)25 SEP 2023

CRICKET
INDIA BEAT SRI LANKA BY 19 RUNS AND CLINCH GOLD!

Apologies for the screaming but Harmanpreet Kaur and team have won the gold medal in women's cricket and I can't keep my excitement down. Comfortable victory in the end for the Indians, and you'd have expected things to go this way since Titas Sadhu dismissed Chamari Athapaththu early on in the innings.

Speaking of Titas Sadhu, the youngster probably was the player of the match today for an incredible spell that sent the Sri Lankan top order packing and put India in the drivers' seat. Contributions from Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues at the top of the batting order ensured the bowlers at least had three digits to bowl at. All's well in the end as India claim their first-ever Asian Games cricket gold.

Check out the full scorecard here

14:41 (IST)25 SEP 2023

CHESS
India will compete in the Chess Individual Round 4 as well today. Here are the fixtures for the same: 

Men's Individual:
GM Arjun Kumar Erigaisi vs Iran's GM Seyedmohammadamin Tabatabaei
GM Vidit Gujarathi vs Vietnam's GM Le Tuah Minh 

Women's Individual: 
GM Koneru Humpy vs China's GM Yifan Hou
GM Harika Dronavalli vs Zebkistan's WGM Nilufar Yakubbaeva

14:39 (IST)25 SEP 2023

CRICKET
Sri Lanka need 25 off 6 balls

Oh well, surely only a formality from here for the Indian to clinch gold? A 7th wicket falls after Richa Ghosh takes a diving catch after having run half the length of the pitch to get to the ball. 3 wickets left, 25 runs to get off the final over. You'd need some miraculous batting from Sugandika Kumari and Inoka Ranaweera.

Catch every single ball of the last over of the Indian women's team's gold quest right here.

14:36 (IST)25 SEP 2023

CHESS
The Men's Individual Round has concluded as well and the Indian results look much, much better compared to their female counterparts.

GM Arjun Kumar Erigaisi beat GM Ngoc Truong Son Nguyen
GM Vidit Gujarathi beat FM Prin Laohawiraapap

14:32 (IST)25 SEP 2023

CRICKET
Sri Lanka Women 87/6 in 18 overs

Alright, we're back to saying that India are the absolute favourites in this match again. Two wickets since our last update here, and a further drop in the scoring rate. SL need 30 runs to win off their final two overs, and one would back Harmanpreet Kaur and her team to keep this in control.

Get ball-by-ball updates from the match here.

14:28 (IST)25 SEP 2023

CHESS
The Women's Individual Chess results are announced and it does not bear the best of looks for Indian athletes:

GM Harika Dronavalli loses to China's Yifan Hou
GM Koneru Humpy ties with China's Jiner Zhu

14:21 (IST)25 SEP 2023

CRICKET
Sri Lanka Women need 39 runs in 24 balls

Titas Sadhu caps off a fantastic spell with yet another brilliant over. 3-6 in her 4 overs. The sluggish nature of the pitch is coming to India's aid at the moment. The Sri Lankan batters do not have any pace to work with and the problems are showing.

Follow the ball-by-ball commentary for the game LIVE right here.

14:14 (IST)25 SEP 2023

CRICKET
Sri Lanka Women 68/4 in 14 overs

The Lankan batters have hit the brakes a bit in the past few overs. At this stage, you'd expect India to hold them off till the end. But, as the cliche goes, you can never say never in cricket of course. 49 needed in 36 balls.

13:58 (IST)25 SEP 2023

CRICKET
Sri Lanka Women 50/4 in 10 overs

Just when I started to think I had placed the commentators' curse on the Indian team earlier, Hasini Perera found Pooja Vastrakar at deep mid-wicket with a slog sweep off Rajeshwari Gayakwad's bowling. You'd think India are back in the driving seat at this point after a brief moment off it. Momentum ka khel hai, boss!

Stay in touch with all the cricketing action from Hangzhou right here.

13:56 (IST)25 SEP 2023

RUGBY SEVENS
FULL TIME! India 7-24 Kazakhstan

India lose to Kazakhstan, finish seventh in the tournament! Kazakhstan extended their lead pretty comfortably in the second half. They scored two goals, out of which one goal was converted into a 7-point score. That marks the end of what has been a poor campaign for India. However, there will certainly be a lot of learnings that they will take home from the tournament. 

13:48 (IST)25 SEP 2023

CRICKET
Sri Lanka Women 32/3 in 8 overs

The loss of those three wickets has slowed down the Lankans' scoring rate as you'd expect. This is around the time you'd start back the Indians to bring home the gold. There's still plenty of cricket to be played, of course. So don't hold me to my word if that isn't what happens.

13:42 (IST)25 SEP 2023

RUGBY SEVENS
HALF TIME: India 7-12 Kazakhstan

INDiA SCORE! First points for India in Rugby 7s at Asian Games 2023 just before the Half Time mark! It is Tarulata Naik who scores and decides to go for the Conversion Goal herself, where she delivers too! Can India win this contest and finish seventh?

13:39 (IST)25 SEP 2023

CRICKET
Sri Lanka Women 28/3 in 6 overs

Couple of top edges and the runs start to flow for the Lankans. India still seem to be in control though and you'd expect them to win after having picked up three wickets in the powerplay. Sri Lanka need 89 to win off 84 balls with 7 wickets in hand.

13:39 (IST)25 SEP 2023

RUGBY SEVENS
India 0-12 Kazakhstan

India's woes get worse as they get scored against once again. Xenia Kim scores a goal but Kazakhstan miss out as Balzhan, this time, is unable to get the two additional points on offer for the Conversion Goal. 

13:36 (IST)25 SEP 2023

RUGBY SEVENS
India 0-7 Kazakhstan

India's poor showing in Women's rugby continues. India are yet to score a single point in Rugby so far. It was Veronica Stepanyuga with a goal first up and then Blazhan Koishybayeva ensuring that she got the kick through the goal posts to give them two additional points for conversion goal. 

13:34 (IST)25 SEP 2023

CRICKET
Sri Lanka Women 15/3 in 5 overs

This is one way of  cementing your legacy. 18-year-old Titas Sadhu putting together a spell that would make another pacer from West Bengal (hello, Jhulan!) proud. Her figures now read 2-1-1-3 with Chamari Athapaththu being her third wicket. Could have been worse for Sri Lanka but Nilaksh de Silva was dropped at backward point on 0.

Follow the ball-by-ball action right here.

13:28 (IST)25 SEP 2023

SAILING
Here were the results for Indian sailors from the afternoon Sailing session:

Siddeshwar Doiphode & Ramya Saravanan:
Mixed Multihull - Nacra 17
Race 11: Third
Race 12: Fourth

Preethi Kongara & Sudhanshu Shekhar:
Mixed Dinghy - 470
Race 09: Third
Race 10: Fifth

Adhvait Menon: 
Boy's Dinghy - ILCA4
Race 09: Fifth
Race 10: Third

Chitresh Tatha:
Men's Kite - IKA Formula Kite
Race 15: Sixth
Race 16: Fifth

Neha Thakur: 
Girl's Dinghy - ILCA$
Race 09: Third
Race 10: Second

13:25 (IST)25 SEP 2023

CRICKET
Sri Lanka Women 13/2 in 3 overs

Scratch what I said in the last over. Scratch all of it. Young Titas Sadhu has come into the attack and turned the game around. Double wicket maiden for her, and Sri Lanka are reeling, a little. Athapaththu is still around and she'll be the all-important wicket from India's point of view.

You can follow the action ball-by-ball here.

13:20 (IST)25 SEP 2023

CRICKET
Sri Lanka Women 13/0 in 2 overs

Good start to the chase from Sri Lanka so far. Chamari Athapaththu has asserted herself early in the innings, dispatching Deepti Sharma for a six and a four in the very first over.

Catch all the live coverage from the Women's Cricket Final here.

13:11 (IST)25 SEP 2023

TENNIS
Women's Doubles - Round 1
Rutuja Bhosale/Karman Thandi (IND) beat Zhanel Rustemova/Aruzhan Sagandykova (KAZ)
Final Score: 6-4, 6-2

A walk in the park for the Indian pair as they register a win in straight sets. They progress ahead to Round 2, where they'll face the 5th-seeded Hong Kong pair of Eudice Chong/ Hong-Yi Wong. They were absolutely fierce and played an attacking brand of tennis, which forced the Kazakstan duo on the back-foot. After they assumed lead, they made sure not to squander it. 

13:06 (IST)25 SEP 2023

CHESS
Meanwhile, Round 3 of the Men's and Women's Individual is underway. For India in Men's category, GM Arjun Kumar Erigaisi is in action against Vietnam's GM Ngoc Truong Son Nguyen while GM Vidit Gujarathi is taking on Thailand's FM Prin Laohawirapap. 

Meanwhile, in the Women's side of things, it is GM Harika Dronavalli taking on China's Yifan Hou, and GM Koneru Humpy playing against China's Jiner Zhu.

13:01 (IST)25 SEP 2023

CRICKET
India 116/7 in 20 overs

Incredible comeback from the Sri Lankans in the end. India looked to up the scoring rate but the only rate that was upped was the one at which the Indian wickets fell. 117 for Sri Lanka to win in the end. You'd assumed the Lankans are the favourites here, especially with the levels of destruction that Chamari Athapaththu is capable of. Good scores from the both Mandhana and Rodrigues but you have to question the rates they came at. The Indian team will hope that it doesn't lead to their downfall, of course. That said, the pitch has been slow and that will make this chase tricky, at the very least.

Catch all the live coverage from the Women's Cricket Final here.

13:01 (IST)25 SEP 2023

HANDBALL
Full-Time!
INDIA 13 - 41 JAPAN

India was comprehensively beaten in their first match in the Preliminary rounds as Japan showed why they're one of the best sides in the world. India did put in a better performance in the second half, with the second-half score-line reading 9-20, as compared to 4-21 in the first half.

Menika was India's highest goal-scorer (4 goals), with hat tricks for Priyanka Thakur and Priyanka. However, India will need to be more clinical in future matches as they scored only 13 goals from 37 shots. 

Ishikawa Sora ended up as the game's highest goal-scorer (7 goals), with Hattori Saki and Kitahara Yumi netting five goals apiece. Japan did face some resistance for the most part of the second half but capitalized on India's fatigue towards the end, registering a resounding win.

What's next for India: India will look to bounce back from this defeat in their next group-stage game against Hong Kong on Wednesday, September 27.

12:50 (IST)25 SEP 2023

CRICKET
India Women 106/4 in 18 overs

One brings two, two brings three and so on. Ghosh and returning skipper Harmanpreet Kaur are back in the hut now. Good comeback from Sri Lanka, this. It'll be interesting to see how much India put up in these last two overs.

Catch all the live coverage from the Women's Cricket Final here.

12:48 (IST)25 SEP 2023

HANDBALL
2nd Half, 55'
INDIA 11 - 36 JAPAN

Momentum firmly back in Japan's favor as they look to increase their margin of victory against tired legs in these final few minutes of the match. Priyanka gets her hat-trick, but goals coming from everywhere for Japan. Five minutes to go, and India needs to prevent this lead from developing any further.

12:39 (IST)25 SEP 2023

CRICKET
India Women 100/2 in 16 overs

Smriti Mandhana perishes in a bid to up the scoring rate, in an all-too-familiar method. Top edges a slog sweep attempt but to a spinner turning the ball into her rather than away from her. Richa Ghosh replaces her and starts to damage from the word go.

Catch all the live coverage from the Women's Cricket Final here.

12:38 (IST)25 SEP 2023

HANDBALL
2nd Half, 48'
INDIA 9 - 30 JAPAN

India has had a decent passage of play. Goalkeeper Shil Nina comes back on to save a penalty before quickly setting India off to score through Priyanka. Japan score through Hattori Saka, but they haven't been able to replicate their free-scoring exploits from the first half.

India looking better in this second half, with Shil Nina in particular, making some crucial saves. Priyanka Thakur grabs her third of the game as India gains some momentum of their own.

12:31 (IST)25 SEP 2023

HANDBALL
2nd Half, 43'
INDIA 7 - 29 JAPAN

India improving in this second half and has managed to slow Japan down. Substitute Mithali Sharma makes an impact and gets her name on the scoresheet. Uh oh, scratch that! Japan score two in quick succession before India's top-scorer Menika receives a 2-minute suspension. The one-way traffic continues.

12:30 (IST)25 SEP 2023

CRICKET
India Women 86/1 in 14 overs.

Inoshi Priyadharshini restores some order to the innings after Mandhana and Rodrigues threatened to do some real damage with a couple of boundaries in the 13th over. But we're starting to see some real intent from the two Indian batters.

Catch all the live coverage from the Women's Cricket Final here.

12:30 (IST)25 SEP 2023

3x3 BASKETBALL
MALAYSIA 16-20 INDIA

INDIA BEAT MALAYSIA! A strong showing by the Indian men as they beat Malaysia by a comfortable margin to get their first victory of the tournament. They will now get ready to face Macau in their next game. This was a thoroughly dominating performance from the Indians, led byt Princepal and Lokendra Singh!

12:29 (IST)25 SEP 2023

TENNIS
Set 1: Bhosale/Thandi 6-4 Rustemova/Sagandykova

Rutuja Bhosale and Karman Kaur Thandi are making it count in the first round! They have risen to the occasion. They have taken home the first set and will be eyeing a striagthforward win here in order to win the match. 

12:24 (IST)25 SEP 2023

CRICKET
India Women 69/1 in 12 overs

Mandhana and Jemimah have trundled along to 10 more runs since the last update. Given the turn and bounce on offer, you understand why the scoring has not picked up yet. But the Indian team cannot afford to keep this going as it is. Someone like Chamari Aththapathu can cause damage aplenty on her day!

Catch all the live coverage from the Women's Cricket Final here.

12:24 (IST)25 SEP 2023

3x3 BASKETBALL
MALAYSIA 12-15 INDIA

Malaysia come back strongly and put India under pressure, and it seems as if the men in blue are struggling to put passes together. Princepal Singh remains the star.

12:23 (IST)25 SEP 2023

HANDBALL
2nd Half, 35'
INDIA 6 - 26 JAPAN

India adds to their lead through Priyanka Thakur and Bhawana, but yet again, Japan taking their chances better, with Dan Reina impressing in this second half. They have a 20-point lead with 25 minutes to play. How much will they have by the end? India making a goalkeeper substitution, with starting keeper Shil Nina making way for Diksha Kumari.

12:20 (IST)25 SEP 2023

3x3 BASKETBALL
MALAYSIA 9-13 INDIA

India on the uptake here quite comfortably! Princepal Singh and Lokendra Singh have put in the hard yards for India so far.

12:12 (IST)25 SEP 2023

CRICKET
India Women 59/1 in 10 overs.

While India have recovered from the early wicket and gone about steadying the ship a little, the time to hit the accelerator isn't too far away. We did get to see signs of it at the end of that last over of course. Jemimah bringing out the cut shot to send Kavisha Dilhari to the boundary.

Catch all the live coverage from the Women's Cricket Final here.

12:08 (IST)25 SEP 2023

TENNIS
3rd set: Bhambri/Bopanna 6-10 Fomin/Sultanov [6-2. 3-6]

Sadly, it doesn't! UZBEKISTAN CREATE AN UPSET! India, the defending Gold medalists, have been knocked out by Uzbekistan. Sergey Fomin and Khumoyun Sultanov of Uzbekistan beat Yuki Bhambri and Rohan Bopanna of India by 6-2, 3-6, 6-10.

12:07 (IST)25 SEP 2023

TENNIS
3rd set: Bhambri/Bopanna 6-9 Fomin/Sultanov [6-2. 3-6]

BOPANNA TO THE RESCUE NOW! The 43-year-old leaps up to launch an immense forehand in order to keep India fighting. This can still go India's way...

12:06 (IST)25 SEP 2023

HANDBALL
Half-Time!
INDIA 4 - 21 JAPAN

That's right! Japan has blown away India in this first half and considering they beat their opponents 38-10 in their first match, there could be more coming in the second half, and India needs to work on some damage control.

India has taken 17 shots to Japan's 30, but their conversion rate has been poor, and they need to make the most of their chances if they want to put their opponent under any sort of pressure.

Menika (3 goals) and Priyanka Thakur (1 goal) are India's only goalscorers in this match. Japan, meanwhile, has had 11 different players finding the net, with Ishikawa Sora (4 goals) and Hattori Saka (3 goals) leading the charts.

12:05 (IST)25 SEP 2023

TENNIS
3rd set: Bhambri/Bopanna 4-8 Fomin/Sultanov [6-2. 3-6]

BHAMBRI KEEPS INDIA IN THE GAME! This should have been a regulation win for India, but the Uzbeks are pushing Bhambri and Bopanna to the hilt. This is anybody's game from here, but Uzbekistan are the favourites. 

12:05 (IST)25 SEP 2023

CRICKET
India Women 46/1 (8)

After electing to bat first, India Women are off to quite a decent start on a track that seems just a touch sluggish. Smriti Mandhana in the middle with Jemimah Rodrigues and their partnership is increasing! Catch all the live coverage from the Women's Cricket Final here.

12:03 (IST)25 SEP 2023

TENNIS
3rd set: Bhambri/Bopanna 2-7 Fomin/Sultanov [6-2. 3-6]
 
Fomin's return ensures that Bopanna's serve is dealt with appropriately. India are staring down the barrel here...

12:02 (IST)25 SEP 2023

SHOOTING
Vijayveer Sidhu finishes fourth! He was in the contest for a long time but in the end, he bows out in the elimination round. 

12:01 (IST)25 SEP 2023

TENNIS
3rd set: Bhambri/Bopanna 1-4 Fomin/Sultanov [6-2, 3-6]

India inching forth in the tie-break! Uzbekistan still hold the advantage, Indian tennis fans are keen on watching the result. 

11:57 (IST)25 SEP 2023

HANDBALL
1st Half, 24'
INDIA 4 - 16 JAPAN

The Indian captain Jyoti Shukla receives a 2-minute suspension as Japan continue adding to their lead. Goals have come from across their lineup in this match. Priyanka Thakur scores for India as we enter the last six minutes of the first half. It has been all Japan so far.


11:55 (IST)25 SEP 2023

TENNIS
2nd set: Bhambri/Bopanna 3-6 Fomin/Sultanov (1st set: 6-3)
 
UZBEKISTAN TAKE THE SECOND SET! Sultanov and Fomin manage to dig deep into their reserves of mental strength and push India to the margins. Bhambri and Bopanna have a big task ahead of them even as Myneni and Ramanthan wrapped their game up in quick time elsewhere.

11:53 (IST)25 SEP 2023

HANDBALL
1st Half, 20'
INDIA 3 - 13 JAPAN

Menika completes her hat-trick with a penalty as India pulls a goal back! However, Japan quickly restore their 10-goal advantage with a penalty shot. India has converted 3 of their 12 shots, while Japan has scored 13 out of 19. That has been the difference between the two sides as Japan have been clinical.

11:49 (IST)25 SEP 2023

TENNIS
2nd set: Bhambri/Bopanna 3-4 Fomin/Sultanov (1st set: 6-2)

Uzbekistan push forth and manage to take a lead in the second set owing to a good forehand from Sultanov. The deuce is broken via advantage,
