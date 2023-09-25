Asian Games 2023 Live Score Updates September 25: Women's Cricket gives India second Gold; Bopanna & Bhambri crash out of Asian Games, Rugby team finishes last

Asian Games 2023 Live Score Updates, September 25: Rohan Bopanna and Yuki Bhambri crashed out while the other men's double pair advances to the next round. India secured their first Gold medal today, shattering the World Record in the Men's 10m Air Rifle Team event. They followed it up with a couple of Bronze medals in Rowing too! Aishwary Tomar won a Bronze Medal in the 10m Air Rifle Men's Final, and the Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team won Bronze. Follow Sportskeeda for Asian Games 2023 live Score updates on September 25.

