Ballon d'Or 2021 LIVE Updates: Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski and others set to battle it out for the France Football showpiece

By Vishal Subramanian
Updated: 29 November 2021 22:30 IST - Published: November, 29 2021 07:53 PM IST
UPDATE: Simon Kjaer is ranked at 18th place in the 2021 Ballon d'Or!
UPDATE: Mason Mount is ranked at 19th place in the 2021 Ballon d'Or! 
Oh France Football, you big tease!

I can't even believe I'm saying this, but trophies aren't the end-all-be-all in world football. Granted, they carry some weightage and rightly so, but some players are being ranked higher only because they were part of title-winning sides. That is so unfair to players who don't belong to teams that can regularly compete for trophies. 


UPDATE: Riyad Mahrez is ranked 20th in the 2021 FIFA Ballon d'Or!
The Théâtre du Châtelet, in all it's magnificence! That is some venue for a Ballon d'Or gala! 
Lautaro Martinez ahead of Harry Kane? Nah, that surely can't be right?!
UPDATE: Lautaro Martinez and Bruno Fernandes are ranked equally at 21st place!
The conspiracy theorists won't rest, not even for one day 🥱
Okay ladies and gents, we've got a little update on what the two new awards could be! 
Harry Kane won the Premier League Golden Boot and the Playmaker Award last season and also scored four goals for England as they reached the Euro 2020 final. Granted, he's looked a bit off-color in the Premier League this season, but surely he could have finished higher than 23rd?

What the hell do I know anyway? I'm just here to give you all the live updates 🤪
UPDATE: England captain Harry Kane is 23rd on the 2021 Ballon d'Or rankings!
DIDIER DROGBA IS IN THE HOUSE! The Chelsea icon will be present at the ceremony to announce the winner of the 65th Ballon d'Or! 
For Phil Foden and Pedri - 21 and 19 years old respectively - to finish as high as they did in the 2021 Ballon d'Or is absolutely staggering. Two outrageously gifted footballers who have given us nothing but joy in 2021 - long may it continue! 
Well then, the ranking are shaping up quite nicely. Here's a complete rundown of what's happened so far, in case you tuned in late.

Joint-29th place: Luka Modric and Cesar Azpilicueta
Joint-26th place: Ruben Dias, Nicolo Barella and Gerard Moreno
25th place: Phil Foden
24th place: Pedri

Also, France Football have confirmed that two new awards will be given tonight! We're only just getting started folks, stay tuned! 
UPDATE: Phil Foden is ranked at 25th place, while Pedri is #24 on the 2021 Ballon d'Or rankings!
BREAKING: Gerard Moreno, Ruben Dias and Nicolo Barella have been equally ranked at 26th place in the 2021 Ballon d'Or! 
In other news, France Football have confirmed that two new awards will be given tonight, in addition to the 2021 Men's Ballon d'Or, 2021 Women's Ballon d'Or, the Yashin Trophy and the Kopa Trophy! What might this be? 
Okay, that was a bit frenetic because I wasn't quite expecting the rankings to be announced so soon. Second time's the charm, hopefully, so fasten your seatbelts, ladies and gents! The updates will start flowing in now... 

...
BREAKING: Cesar Azpilicueta and Luka Modric have been equally ranked at 29th place in the 2021 Ballon d'Or! 
Will Lionel Messi get his hands on the Ballon d'Or for the seventh time in his career? Will Robert Lewandowski make up for missing out on the prize last year by finally winning it for the first time in his career? Or does the 2021 edition of the award have a massive surprise on the cards for us?

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Official live blog for the 2021 Ballon d'Or ceremony! I'm Vishal Subramanian and I'll be with you throughout the gala as fans across the world wait anxiously to find out the answer to the million-dollar question...

