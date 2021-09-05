Create
Brazil vs Argentina LIVE Score and Commentary, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers

Brazil take on Argentina in a FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Corinthians Arena on Sunday.
By Vishal Subramanian
Updated: 05 September 2021 20:42 IST - Published: September, 05 2021 06:30 PM IST
Right, so we're less than four hours away from kick-off, and there is a bit of time left for arguably the biggest game of this international break. While we wait with bated breath, here's our preview of the match to keep you company:

Brazil vs Argentina prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
Brazil have several players missing from their ranks, with the Premier League imposing travel restrictions during the international break. Surprisingly enough, Argentina don't seem to have the same problems and have the luxury of a full-strength squad.
Lionel Messi and Neymar weren't at their glorious best in the Copa America final, but you can't keep them down for long, can you? The two South American wizards have now been reunited at PSG, but they will be playing against each other in national colours before they line up alongside each other once again for the first time in over four years.

Messi, in particular, was sensational in the Copa America and managed four goals and five assists in the competition. Things are different now with Argentina - Lionel Messi has a well-rounded squad backing him and the team seems to be growing in stature.
Despite Brazil's recent dominance as far as South American football is concerned, Argentina have the bragging rights this year. Angel Di Maria and Rodrigo De Paul were the heroes on the night the Albicelestes finally put their Copa America demons to rest, and Lionel Scaloni's men now seem to be in excellent shape going into the World Cup next year.
The rivalry between Brazil and Argentina needs no introduction. You could be living under a rock and still be well aware that there's no love lost between these two sets of players. 

In recent years, the fanatical element of this battle has been slightly subdued by club alliances and friendships across the rosters of the two national teams. But make no mistake - once these superstars are on the pitch, the feisty history of this fixture will come to the fore once again.
Hello, and welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of the FIFA World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina! I'm Aditya Hosangadi, your commentator for the evening, and I'll be with you all the way as the two behemoths of South American football renew their rivalry with yet another sparkling contest!

