FC Goa vs Jamshedpur ISL 2022-23 LIVE Updates and Score

By Sayantan Guha
By : Sportskeeda Desk
Updated: November 03,2022 20:13:34 (IST)
Match starts at 7.30 pm.

20:13 (IST)

3 Nov 2022
35' FC Goa have been controlling the tempo of the game through and through. Jamshedpur look like a shadow of their usual shape. Their players have lost individual battles and lacked the vigor to fight for the second balls.

20:09 (IST)

3 Nov 2022
30' A long through ball sets Sadaoui through, however, a JFC defender nudges him from behind just outside the box. But the referee waves play on!

20:00 (IST)

3 Nov 2022
21' Noah Sadaoui receives the ball in the opposition half and the Moroccan makes a darting run down into the box. Just when he is about to pull the trigger, Laldinliana Renthlei puts in a brave challenge to deny FC Goa a third.

19:54 (IST)

3 Nov 2022
18' Few outside-the-box efforts from Wellington Priori but neither of them test Dheeraj Singh. FC Goa have done well to break down the play.

19:51 (IST)

3 Nov 2022
12' FC GOA ARE RELENTLESS, UNHINDERED, AND CLINICAL!

While questions were being raised about how Arnaout's departure will affect FC Goa, Carlos Pena's men reacted immediately and doubles the lead. Brandon Fernandes threads in a perfectly weighted through ball and Noah Sadaoui rolls it past the keeper. 

19:46 (IST)

3 Nov 2022
11' Substitution for FC Goa: Glan Martins replaces Mohamed Fares Arnaout.

19:45 (IST)

3 Nov 2022
10' Although they have the lead, Goa and Carlos Pena have been struck with another mishap. Mohamed Fares Arnaout goes down with an injury. The Gaurs have no other foreign center-backs on the bench. 

19:41 (IST)

3 Nov 2022
2' THUNDEROUS START FOR THE GOANS!

The Fatorda Stadium is buzzing as FC Goa have got an early breakthrough. Edu Bedia drills in a cross from the right flank and Iker Guarrotxena stabs home the ball from a yard out. 

19:33 (IST)

3 Nov 2022
1' KICK-OFF!

Jamshedpur FC get us underway in the first half

19:18 (IST)

3 Nov 2022
Jamshedpur FC Starting XI: Rehenesh TP (GK), Ricky Lallawmawma, Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley (C), Laldinliana Renthlei, Jitendra Singh, Wellington Cirino Priori, Boris Singh, Ritwik Das, Daniel Chukwu, Farukh Choudhary.

19:18 (IST)

3 Nov 2022

19:17 (IST)

3 Nov 2022
FC Goa are hit with a massive blow. Alvaro Vazquez and Marc Valiente have been ruled out of the tie. 

19:11 (IST)

3 Nov 2022
FC Goa Starting XI: Dheeraj Moirangthem (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Anwar Ali, Mohamed Fares Arnaout, Aibanbha Dohling, Eduardo Bedia Pelaez, Redeem Tlang, Noah Wail Sadaoui, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Brandon Fernandes (C), Iker Guarrotxena.

19:10 (IST)

3 Nov 2022

19:07 (IST)

3 Nov 2022
LINEUPS ARE OUT!


19:07 (IST)

3 Nov 2022
FC Goa, following their first loss in the ISL 2022-23 season, will host Jamshedpur FC at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa.

Against Hyderabad FC, the Gaurs dominated possession but struggled to bury their chances. Javier Siverio came in with a clutch goal to put Manolo Marquez's side ahead. But now, they will be hoping to return to winning ways in their first home match of the season.

Meanwhile, the Red Miners edged narrowly past NorthEast United FC in their previous game. Aidy Boothroyd's men had the breakthrough courtesy of a Peter Hartley header and held onto the lead, securing an all-important three points.

18:59 (IST)

3 Nov 2022
Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of the ISL 2022-23 clash between FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC at the Fatorda Stadium. This is Sayantan and I'll be taking you through the thrilling encounter. 

