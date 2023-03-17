IND vs AUS Live Score, 1st ODI: India opts to field first in 1st ODI in Mumbai

<br> Steven Smith: <br>I wasn't sure what to do on this track, so its a good toss to lose. The way we're stacked up with 8 batters we're leaning towards chasing. But, we're going to lose the toss and have to bat first on occasions as well. We've got to try and get used to these conditions as much as we can and try a few different combinations throughout this series as well. I thought we came back well and played some good cricket in the back end of the Test series. Completely different format now, some fresh faces in, lots of energy, hopefully we can start off this series well. Alex Carey's sick, he's gone home. Josh Inglis has come in. David Warner's still not fit, he's missing out today. Mitchell Marsh is going to go to the top. The rest will come up on TV, I'm sure!