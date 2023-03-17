Create
Live

IND vs AUS Live Score, 1st ODI: India opts to field first in 1st ODI in Mumbai

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedMar 17, 2023 13:20 IST

IND vs AUS Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: India have won the toss and decided to bowl first in the first One-Day International match at the Wankhede Stadium. India play four seam bowlers, including two all-rounders, and two spinners.

topic-thumbnail

13:20 (IST)17 MAR 2023

What Australia captain said at Toss?

Steven Smith: I wasn't sure what to do on this track, so its a good toss to lose. The way we're stacked up with 8 batters we're leaning towards chasing. But, we're going to lose the toss and have to bat first on occasions as well. We've got to try and get used to these conditions as much as we can and try a few different combinations throughout this series as well. I thought we came back well and played some good cricket in the back end of the Test series. Completely different format now, some fresh faces in, lots of energy, hopefully we can start off this series well. Alex Carey's sick, he's gone home. Josh Inglis has come in. David Warner's still not fit, he's missing out today. Mitchell Marsh is going to go to the top. The rest will come up on TV, I'm sure!

13:20 (IST)17 MAR 2023

What India captain said at Toss?
Hardik Pandya: We're going to bowl first. Looks like a good track, dew might be a factor later on. I feel we've been batting quite well in the first innings but it's time for us to test ourselves for the second innings and see how well we chase. I got some time to prepare and work on my skillsets and my fitness. For me, breaks are like gold dust, it gives me a chance to go and improve myself. It's a great honour for me to lead India in ODIs as well. Playing for India, every game, every format is important. With an ODI World Cup here, it makes the ODI games more important. At the same time, I think a lot of people are playing ODI cricket for years. It's kind of learning new things and putting ourselves in different situations. We go with four quicks, Shardul, Shami, myself and Siraj. Two spinners, Kuldeep and Jadeja.

13:15 (IST)17 MAR 2023

Australia Playing XI
Steve Smith (c), Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

13:13 (IST)17 MAR 2023

India Playing XI
Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

13:11 (IST)17 MAR 2023

India won the toss and chose to bowl
India's stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and asked Australia to bat first considering the dew that comes into the latter part of the game. India will play four seam bowlers, including Hardik and Shardul Thakur, with two spinners as Ravindra Jadeja returns back to the side. 

Australia miss out on David Warner as the player is yet to regain full fitness. Wicketkeeper Alex Carey has returned back to Australia due to sickness. 

12:59 (IST)17 MAR 2023

Most Wickets at Wankhede in ODIs
Venkatesh Prasad: 15

Anil Kumble: 12

Harbhajan Singh: 10

Winston Benjamin: 7

Tim Southee: 7

Javagal Srinath: 7

12:57 (IST)17 MAR 2023

Most Runs at Wankhede in ODIs
Sachin Tendulkar: 455

Mohammad Azharuddin: 302

Virat Kohli: 265*

Rahul Dravid: 246

Ross Taylor: 202



12:52 (IST)17 MAR 2023

ODI cricket is back at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai after three years. India have lost their previous three ODI matches at this venue with the last one played against Australia in January 2020.

India's record at Wankhede in ODIs

Matches Played: 19 

Won: 10

Lost: 9

Last five ODIs: WWLLL

12:43 (IST)17 MAR 2023

India ODI squad for 1st ODI: Hardik Pandya (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav. 

12:41 (IST)17 MAR 2023

Australia ODI squad: Steve Smith (c), David Warner, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Inglis (wk), Nathan Ellis

12:41 (IST)17 MAR 2023

Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat makes his presence in the 16-member squad for the first ODI and could potentially play an ODI game nearly after a decade. 


12:40 (IST)17 MAR 2023

The conditions at Wankhede should prompt the Men in Blue to field three frontline seam bowlers if Hardik is unavailable to bowl his full quota of 10 overs. 


12:40 (IST)17 MAR 2023

The interesting question is which spinner will India prefer in the first ODI? Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal give them plenty of options. 


12:40 (IST)17 MAR 2023

India will miss the services of regular skipper Rohit Sharma in the first ODI as Hardik Pandya is set to lead the team in his first ODI match as a captain after winning three T20I series in a row. 


12:40 (IST)17 MAR 2023

Steve Smith, who led the visitors in the last two Tests in the absence of Pat Cummins, will continue as the captain in the white-ball format. The likes of David Warner, Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell have returned back after recuperating from their respective injuries. 


12:39 (IST)17 MAR 2023

The ODI World Cup is eight months away and in between a lot of things will be played like IPL, WTC Final, The Ashes. Nevertheless, Australia will take these three ODI matches to understand the conditions and what their combinations can be when they return to India in September to play another ODI series. 


12:39 (IST)17 MAR 2023

Hello and welcome to the live blog of Sportskeeda for the India vs Australia 1st ODI match today. You can find the live scores and latest updates of the match here.

 
More On
chat-icon Live Chat online