India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup Semi-Final: Buttler has finally shown some blitz of his power-hitting in this tournament and it has come just at the right time for England. While India's skipper Rohit Sharma still needs to get back in touch. Who will win this run-battle between the two captains? Catch the IND vs ENG Live Score of the T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final at Sportskeeda