  • IND vs KOR Live Score Updates Men's Hockey Semifinal, Asian Games 2023: India look to seal berth in final, lock horns with strong Korea side in semifinals

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedOct 04, 2023 13:15 IST

IND vs KOR Hockey Semifinal Live Score Updates Asian Games 2023: India aim to seal berth in final by beating Korea in semis. Follow India vs Korea Latest Updates and Live Score at Sportskeeda.

13:15 (IST)4 OCT 2023

13:14 (IST)4 OCT 2023

The Indians beat hosts South Korea 1-0 in the 2014 Asian Games semifinal en route to winning their third Asian Games gold in Incheon

South Korea last won an Asian Games gold as defending champions back in the 2006 Games in Doha.  The Koreans have won four Asian Games gold medals thus far with the first coming in 1986

13:09 (IST)4 OCT 2023

There have been 17 meetings between India and South Korea in the last decade.  The Indians have won 8 while South Korea have won 3.  The gritty Korean defence have ensured that there have also been 6 drawn encounters between the two sides since 2013

13:05 (IST)4 OCT 2023

Amit Rohidas who has now developed a reputation for picking up cards in big matches will need to maintain his composure while also continuing to be India's daring first runner in the PC defence.

13:04 (IST)4 OCT 2023

The Indian defence, meanwhile, has remained largely untested thus far in the competition barring when they failed to stop the Japanese counters in the final quarter of their pool game.  Sumit, Varun Kumar, and Harmanpreet Singh will need to guard the backlines with caution to thwart the speedy South Korean wingers.

13:04 (IST)4 OCT 2023

The Koreans have traditionally been thorough, stubborn and unrelenting in defence and the Indian strikers will need to link up creatively if they are to manufacture field goals or earn PCs.

13:04 (IST)4 OCT 2023

India's PC defence will also be tested like never before in the competiton with South Korea's drag flick ace Jang Jong-Hyun having scored a whopping 17 goals in the pool stage.

13:03 (IST)4 OCT 2023

PCs will continue to be the key for the Indians with Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, and Varun Kumar getting their drag flicks on target during the pool stages.

13:03 (IST)4 OCT 2023

In the Jakarta Asian Games, the Malaysian Tigers broke Indian hearts with a pulsating win in the semifinals after forcing a shootout following a PC conversion at the death.

13:03 (IST)4 OCT 2023

It's a huge day for the Indian men's team as they take on South Korea in the first of the men's hockey semifinals hoping to go one step further than they had in Jakarta 2018

13:02 (IST)4 OCT 2023

Welcome to Sportskeeda's coverage of the Men's Hockey event at the 2023 Asian Games
