IND vs KOR Live Score Updates Men's Hockey Semifinal, Asian Games 2023: India look to seal berth in final, lock horns with strong Korea side in semifinals

The Indians beat hosts South Korea 1-0 in the 2014 Asian Games semifinal en route to winning their third Asian Games gold in Incheon South Korea last won an Asian Games gold as defending champions back in the 2006 Games in Doha. The Koreans have won four Asian Games gold medals thus far with the first coming in 1986
