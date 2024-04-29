KKR vs DC Live Score Updates IPL 2024, 47th Game: KKR lock horns with DC in crucial Eden Gardens battle

A performance of some authority from the Kolkata Knight Riders which will give them a lot of confidence after the tough loss against the Punjab when they chased down 262 with 8 deliveries to spare. This was a fairly different pitch to be honest but certainly not a 153 surface. The Capitals didn't get enough runs on the board and the way Phil Salt came out blazing, it was always going to be a cakewalk for the hosts. The Capitals have a week off from now on and they will be hoping to get themselves up and running and spend some time off the field. For KKR, it's time to consolidate on their impressive performances in the competition. KKR faces Mumbai Indians in their next game on May 3. The IPL carnival continues tomorrow with the Lucknow Supergiants locking horns against the Mumbai Indians. Join us then and for all other sporting actions but for now this is me (Arya Sekhar Chakraborty) bidding adieu on the behalf of my fellow commentator and good mate Pragadeesh. Goodnight! Cheers!