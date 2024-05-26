Create
Live

KKR vs SRH Live Score Updates IPL 2024 Final: KKR, SRH battle it out for IPL trophy in final

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedMay 27, 2024 00:29 IST

KKR vs SRH Live Score Updates IPL 2024 Final Game: Get the latest updates on KKR vs SRH live score for today's IPL final match. Follow Sportskeeda for top-notch ball-by-ball commentary from the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai for Live Score Updates

topic-thumbnail

00:29 (IST)27 MAY 2024

All you fans in Kolkata and Knight Riders around the world, this is your moment. It's taken ten years for this to come to fruition again but your captain Shreyas Iyer walks up to the stage to receive the IPL 2024 trophy from Mr. Roger Binny and Mr. Jay Shah. The rest of the Knight Riders join their captain and this is it - confetti all around as Shreyas Iyer holds the trophy aloft with his teammates roaring in joy and ecstasy. The support staff now joins them even as Rinku Singh holds the trophy up before Bharat Arun and Gautam Gambhir pose with the trophy in the middle of the frame. These celebrations will go long and hard into the night as they should - two months of toil has culminated in glory that KKR and their fans will savor for a long, long time to come.

00:27 (IST)27 MAY 2024

Shreyas Iyer (Kolkata Knight Riders captain): Absolutely comprehensive to be honest. This is what we demanded from the team and everyone stood up on the right occasion. We got to bowl first as well. The wait was so long, it was more than the match. We played like invincible throughout the season. There is so much to cherish right now. It is pleasing and the performance has been flawless throughout. I am running out of words. We have been tremendous right from game 1 and when we stepped up today, all we demanded was to back each other. The game could have gone either way - they have been playing some fantastic cricket. Thanks to SRH as well, the way they played throughout the season. That's when all the big players stand up (on Starc). He has never shown any complacency in his work ethics. Phenomenal work ethics - something to learn from. He's (Russell) got the magic wand. He's waiting for me to call him and I pass him the ball. He has been lucky for us. He has picked up wickets for us whenever he has bowled. Those guys (Venkatesh and openers) made it easy for us to go out there and finish the game. Every individual has been stepping up at the right time. No individual performance has gotten us here. It has been flawless season for us and hope we continue this next season too.

00:23 (IST)27 MAY 2024

And now, it's time for the champions - the Kolkata Knight Riders - to receive their awards. Chandrakant Pandit, the head coach, comes up to collect the winners' memento before the captain Shreyas Iyer receives the winners' cheque of INR 20 crore from Mr. Roger Binny, the honorable President of the BCCI and Mr. Jay Shah, the honorable Secretary of the BCCI. What a moment of satisfaction for Shreyas and the Knights - two months of incredible hard work and dominance right from the first game. They were by and large the best team of the season and with Gautam Gambhir returning to the mix as mentor, special things were expected. And this team certainly produced a number of special moments this year to be crowned champions for the third time in the history of the league.

00:21 (IST)27 MAY 2024

Pat Cummins (Sunrisers Hyderabad captain): Yeah we didn't have enough on the board. They bowled really well, especially Starcy. You hope you get a few boundaries away but they bowled fantastically well, didn't give us anything. Similar to Ahmedabad as well a few days ago. It was a tricky wicket - if we got 160 we would have been in the game. Wasn't a 200 wicket. We were well short but a few extra runs would have given us a chance. So many (positives) - the style that the guys played particularly with the bat, takes a lot of skill to not only get 250 three times but you're putting yourself out there a fair bit. In high-pressure situations they took the game on. The fans seemed to like it in Hyderabad so a great season. (On captaining this year) It was fantastic. I hadn't worked with many of the guys before at all. It was great to work with some of the experienced guys with Bhuvi who I've played a lot against. And the younger batters and bowlers as well. A great couple of months. We play a lot over here in India and we see a sea of blue. It's nice to have the crowd on our side for once. It keeps getting bigger and better with each year.

00:18 (IST)27 MAY 2024

Now, it's time for the runners-up, the Sunrisers Hyderabad to receive a limited edition watch as a reward for the season. Daniel Vettori, the head coach of the team, comes up to collect it. Pat Cummins then comes up to the stage to receive the runner-up cheque of INR 12.5 crore and a shield. A season where they played an exhilarating brand of cricket and set high standards for themselves and the rest of the competition. It wasn't their night tonight but this is a season post which they can certainly hold their head high having turned things around dramatically after a dismal 2023 season.

00:16 (IST)27 MAY 2024

The match officials now come up to the stage to receive their mementos.

00:15 (IST)27 MAY 2024

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad wins the award for the best pitch and ground of the season.

00:12 (IST)27 MAY 2024

And now, the undisputed player of the season. Sunil Narine of the Knight Riders is declared the Most Valuable Player of the Tournament. Runs, wickets, dot balls - this season had it all!

Here's what he has to say: Yeah I felt like 2012 when I came to the group. The feeling is overwhelming and I couldn't have asked for a better birthday gift. I am enjoying my cricket at the moment. Batting bowling and fielding. The fight we put up throughout the tournament shows us how good are we as a team. I think getting the opportunity to express myself is key. GG just said to go and express myself which was a very good advice. I think Salt had an incredible season. We missed him but Gurbaz came in and filled that role. Varun is a world class bowler, whatever happens on the field he works off the field. His work ethic is phenomenal. As a total bowling unit, it's important to pick wickets.

00:12 (IST)27 MAY 2024

Virat Kohli (Orange Cap winner): I am extremely honoured to receive the Orange Cap for this season of IPL. It was a rollercoaster ride and I am pleased with how I performed for my team, especially in the latter half where we needed to win every match to qualify. Thank you everyone for your support. I hope I can replicate this in the 2025 IPL. 

00:10 (IST)27 MAY 2024

Raucous cheers even before the name is announced as Virat Kohli takes home the Orange Cap for the most runs scored this season (741). Shreyas Iyer comes up to receive it on Kohli's behalf.

00:09 (IST)27 MAY 2024

Harshal Patel of the Punjab Kings wins the Purple Cap for bagging the most wickets (24). Bhuvneshwar Kumar receives it on his behalf. Harshal goes on to thank his family, teammates and coaches for being a part of his journey and supporting him.

00:08 (IST)27 MAY 2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad win the Fairplay Award of the Season. Pat Cummins comes up to receive the award. They've played this season in the best spirit and were always bound to win it having topped the table pretty much throughout the season.

00:07 (IST)27 MAY 2024

Ramandeep Singh now collects the award Best Catch of the Season. Remember that one where he traced after a skier against the Lucknow Super Giants before throwing himself forward to pluck it? Undisputed best catch of the season that!

00:06 (IST)27 MAY 2024

Travis Head now walks up to the dais to take away the On-The-Go Fours Award of the Season.

00:05 (IST)27 MAY 2024

Abhishek Sharma wins the Super Sixes of the season award for smashing 42 of them over the fence.

00:05 (IST)27 MAY 2024

Sunil Narine takes away the award for the Ultimate Fantasy Player of the Season.

00:04 (IST)27 MAY 2024

Jake Fraser-McGurk bags the award for the Electric Striker of the season. He isn't here though and so, Travis Head collects the award on his behalf.

00:03 (IST)27 MAY 2024

Nitish Kumar Reddy is declared the Emerging Player of the Season. An outstanding campaign where he tallied in excess of 300 runs, chipped in with the ball and was brilliant on the field. He's surely one to watch out for in the future alright!

23:58 (IST)26 MAY 2024

Mitchell Starc is declared the Player of the Match for his outstanding spell of 2/14. Here's what he had to say: It was a great night for KKR. What a season for us. Two most exciting teams were in the final. Yes obviously as you said it wasn't a great start but I peaked at the back end of the tournament. The fact that everyone was contributing is a big part of our success. We lost the toss, good to use the ball first. We wasn't sure what the wicket would do. Credit to Shreyas for using his bowlers perfectly. There were so many jokes regarding the money I got. I am a more experienced player now which has helped me manage the expectations. We have had a fantastic squad. We have had guys who have been with KKR for a long time. Full credit to the whole squad, it made my life a lot easy.

23:58 (IST)26 MAY 2024

Harshit Rana wins the Award for sending down the most dot balls in the Match!

23:57 (IST)26 MAY 2024

Rahmanullah Gurbaz bags the On-The-Go Fours Award of the Match!

23:57 (IST)26 MAY 2024

Venkatesh Iyer returns to collect the Super Sixes of the Match Award!

23:56 (IST)26 MAY 2024

Mitchell Starc is the Ultimate Fantasy Player of the Match Award!

23:55 (IST)26 MAY 2024

Match awards first. Venkatesh Iyer wins the Electric Striker of the Match Award!

23:53 (IST)26 MAY 2024

And the moment is here at last folks - time for the tournament presentation!

23:45 (IST)26 MAY 2024

We can see a light show right now at the Chepauk Stadium. The presentation ceremony is taking an eternity to load. When that happens, you know it's the IPL final.

23:28 (IST)26 MAY 2024

The presentation ceremony is yet to begin. It shouldn't be far away though.

23:17 (IST)26 MAY 2024

A second fifty in an IPL final for Venkatesh Iyer and he absolutely obliterated the Sunrisers Hyderabad attack. Here's how fans reacted to his stellar knock today!👇

23:01 (IST)26 MAY 2024

Shahrukh Khan is on the ground and is embracing every player and member of the KKR contingent. He was indisposed for a few days and has been waiting for this moment for a long, long time. He isn't too excited but you can be rest assured that deep down, he is extremely delighted. The IPL trophy will head back to Kolkata after a decade!

22:43 (IST)26 MAY 2024

Shreyas Iyer signs the camera. He is an IPL-winning skipper after a turbulent period where he was stripped of his BCCI central contract. This is a moment for him to savor. And KKR will bask in the glory of their ten-year title drought coming to an end. Exact opposite reactions in the SRH camp with their passionate owner in tears. It's a campaign that they can be mighty proud of no less though after finishing rock bottom last season.

22:41 (IST)26 MAY 2024

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Thanks to the Almighty. My mother was not doing okay but she's doing okay now. I spoke to her and I asked her if she wants something. She said I don't want anything but I want you guys to win. Whenever I get an opportunity I was told to be ready. Once I got the opportunity I was well prepared. Twice I have lifted the IPL so I feel I am lucky (grins). The results you get for two months in the end, it feels good.

22:39 (IST)26 MAY 2024

Bharat Arun (KKR bowling coach): I think it's been a tough two years. It was touch and go. There was lot of introspection. We tried to find out the areas we needed to work on and we can savour this moment now. Harshit has been outstanding. It's about understanding your strengths and backing these strengths. When he does that, it has come out beautifully. I think Mitch coming into the team boosted the confidence of the youngsters. Mitch is one of the greatest bowlers going around. It was about understanding his strength and once he understood that, it was no stopping. I haven't come across spinners with experience. So Sunny and Varun bowling in tandem has worked exceptionally well. He has brought a totally new dimension to our batting. It was Gautam who insisted that Sunny opens and it paid off big time. It's a great time and it's time to celebrate.

22:37 (IST)26 MAY 2024

Rinku Singh: Outstanding feeling right now. My dream has been fulfilled that I will lift the trophy. God's kind.

Vaibhav Arora: My role is to pick up wickets with the new ball. Later the spinners are doing such a good job. If Starc and I take early wickets we dominate at another level and we saw it today.

22:36 (IST)26 MAY 2024

Ramandeep Singh: Feels really good. We will celebrate a lot. The environment in the team is too good. We play a lot of Punjabi songs in the dressing room. I am the DJ of the team.

Nitish Rana: It feels really good. Want to share a story - when GG bhaiya was signed up, I congratulated him on WhatsApp and sent him a long message. He told me whatever you've said thank you. I told him I am really happy he's with the team and he said the biggest happiness will be when we are at the podium lifting the trophy. I will never forget that message.

22:33 (IST)26 MAY 2024

Let's get the player reactions in!

Andre Russell: I don't have the words to explain right now. It means so much. With all the fans supporting us right throughout. We, as players, trying to go game after game to get the job done. I am happy that all of us were very disciplined and wanted the same goal. This franchise has done so much for me, and this is a big gift from all of us to them.

Varun Chakravarthy: This has been a great season for me. The main guy behind this is Abhishek Nayar.

Abhishek Nayar: It means everything. It has taken a really long time. It has taken me 16 years to win my first championship. Good retentions (looks at Varun and Russell and smiles) and all in all, I cannot express how happy I am. It is the most surreal feeling I have had in a long time.

Venkatesh Iyer: Credit has to go to Abhishek Nayar. Some things go unnoticed but it should not go. That guy deserves all the credit in the world. This is for the fans, who turned up in huge numbers. We have had some superstars but we could not win earlier. Throughout these years, kudos to them for supporting us. 

22:28 (IST)26 MAY 2024

Match summary:

Kolkata Knight Riders win by 8 wickets with 57 balls to spare

Venkatesh Iyer 52*(26) | Andre Russell 3/19 (2.3)
Pat Cummins 24 (19) | Pat Cummins 1/18 (2)

For a team that had successfully gunned down targets of 191 and 200 in two of their three IPL final appearances, 114 was never going to pose a challenge to this Kolkata Knight Riders batting line-up. The game was decided in the powerplay overs itself - while Pat Cummins did for Sunil Narine in the second over with one that decked a touch away from him, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Venkatesh Iyer wasted no time in getting going.

The SRH bowlers missed their line and lengths far too often as well. Bhuvneshwar Kumar - a bankable individual with the new ball on most days, was guilty of straying in line once too often. Venkatesh dug into him in the third over, taking 16 off the first three deliveries. That set the tone nicely for the Kolkata Knight Riders to coast along without any trouble, and so they did.

Natarajan went for 20 in his second over - the final over of the powerplay as Venkatesh picked his areas to attack. He slashed at the wide ones, found the boundary on both occasions on either side of the wicket, launched into a drag-down leg the next ball, and cleared deep square. Even the mishits were making their way to the boundary, and by the time the umpire pointed to his watch for a time-out, the outcome of the game was evident.

Gurbaz then got in on the act, sweeping Shahbaz right onto the ropes at deep square. It was a matter of mere formality after that - both the Iyers - Shreyas and Venkatesh joined forces and took the Kolkata Knight Riders to the promised land. Amidst all the rain and storm across the City of Joy, there will be no shortage of jubilation and euphoria. 

The IPL trophy will make its way back to the Eden Gardens after an entire decade, and the man who was at the helm all those years back - Gautam Gambhir - sure proved to be an integral individual for their third title as well - in the form of a mentor this time. Stay tuned for all the reactions and then the presentations. 

22:27 (IST)26 MAY 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders wins their third IPL title as the KKR players run out to enjoy with their buddies. This has been one of the most one-sided finals you will ever see in a tournament. What a thoroughly dominating performance from the Knight Riders. They were all over the Sunrisers Hyderabad right from ball one. By far they were the most consistent team in the competition but not many would have predicted the game to finish in the 11th over. What an incredible performance. The party will go on till late night. What a performance and the emotions can be seen from the KKR players while greeting their mates. A spare of thought for SRH who just didn't turn up today and was blown away by a far better KKR side. 

22:25 (IST)26 MAY 2024

10.3 Shahbaz Ahmed to Venkatesh Iyer

KKR ARE CHAMPIONS FOR THE THIRD TIME IN THEIR STORIED HISTORY! THE PLAYERS COME RUNNING OUT AND ON THE DAY OF THE FINAL, THEY HAVE JUST BEEN TOO HOT TO HANDLE FOR THE SUNRISERS HYDERABAD! Angled across on a full length outside off. Venkatesh goes for the paddle sweep and somehow gets it past the keeper. All of that does not matter now, though. He, alongside his skipper, gets mobbed by his teammates and KKR, the best team this season, have also won the title!

22:24 (IST)26 MAY 2024

10.2 Shahbaz Ahmed to Shreyas Iyer

back of a length on off. Shreyas dabs it into the off side and the scores are now level!

22:23 (IST)26 MAY 2024

10.1 Shahbaz Ahmed to Venkatesh Iyer

PUT DOWN! Tossed up on a length on leg stump. Venkatesh has to reach out for it and does not generate the power he wants on the sweep. Chips it towards deep backward square leg, where Tripathi dives forward but cannot hold on to a tough chance

22:23 (IST)26 MAY 2024

We are halfway through the run chase and would you believe it? kKR just three runs away from winning their third IPL title. Venkatesh Iyer reaching a splendid half century in that over and will look to hit the winning blow here. What a thoroughly dominating performance this has been from KKR.

22:22 (IST)26 MAY 2024

End of over 10 (5 runs), Kolkata Knight Riders 111/2

Venkatesh Iyer 50(24)
Shreyas Iyer 5(2)
Aiden Markram 5/0

22:22 (IST)26 MAY 2024

9.6 Aiden Markram to Venkatesh Iyer

short outside off. Venkatesh cuts it to deep point and gets to his fifty - off just 24 balls!

22:22 (IST)26 MAY 2024

9.5 Aiden Markram to Shreyas Iyer

back of a length on middle and leg. Shreyas uses the angle and helps it towards deep square leg

22:21 (IST)26 MAY 2024

9.4 Aiden Markram to Venkatesh Iyer

shortish on off. Venkatesh stands deep in his crease and pulls it towards deep mid wicket

22:21 (IST)26 MAY 2024

9.3 Aiden Markram to Venkatesh Iyer

OH! Flatter on a length just outside off. Venkatesh continues trying the reverse and only connects with fresh air

22:21 (IST)26 MAY 2024

9.2 Aiden Markram to Venkatesh Iyer

slowed up on a length on middle and off. Venkatesh is too early into the reverse sweep and misses it altogether

22:20 (IST)26 MAY 2024

9.1 Aiden Markram to Venkatesh Iyer

back of a length outside off. Venkatesh fetches it from outside the line and heaves it towards deep square leg

22:20 (IST)26 MAY 2024

Aiden Markram, right-arm off break comes into the attack.

Shreyas Iyer starts off with a boundary and KKR just 8 runs away from registering an emphatic victory. Gurbaz was given out in that over and the onfield decision was withheld as ball tracking and ultra edge was down. It won't have a bearing on the eventual outcome of the game though but Gurbaz wanted to be there till the end. 
