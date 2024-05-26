KKR vs SRH Live Score Updates IPL 2024 Final: KKR, SRH battle it out for IPL trophy in final

All you fans in Kolkata and Knight Riders around the world, this is your moment. It's taken ten years for this to come to fruition again but your captain Shreyas Iyer walks up to the stage to receive the IPL 2024 trophy from Mr. Roger Binny and Mr. Jay Shah. The rest of the Knight Riders join their captain and this is it - confetti all around as Shreyas Iyer holds the trophy aloft with his teammates roaring in joy and ecstasy. The support staff now joins them even as Rinku Singh holds the trophy up before Bharat Arun and Gautam Gambhir pose with the trophy in the middle of the frame. These celebrations will go long and hard into the night as they should - two months of toil has culminated in glory that KKR and their fans will savor for a long, long time to come.