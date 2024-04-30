LSG vs MI Live Score Updates IPL 2024, 48th Game: Must-win clash for MI as they face LSG in Lucknow

Right then! This is the fourth successive time that Mumbai batted first and their top-order failed to live up to the expectation. Rahul accessed the wicket nicely and did smart work inside the powerplay to cause Mumbai's downfall. The chase never looked straightforward at the start but Stoinis produced his goods with the bat and played a handy knock. which turned out to be match-defining Mumbai aren't entirely out of the playoff race yet but they need to rely on the results of the other teams even if they win their next four matches. While Lucknow move to the third spot with 12 points and are already looking like a contender to finish inside top two. With that, it's time to end the coverage here. Hope you enjoyed it as much as we did bringing it you. Until next time, this is Pragadeesh and Pradeep saying goodbye and goodnight
