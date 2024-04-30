LSG vs MI Live Score Updates IPL 2024, 48th Game: Must-win clash for MI as they face LSG in Lucknow

Create
By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedApr 30, 2024 23:51 IST

LSG vs MI Live Score Updates IPL 2024, 48th Game: Get the latest updates on LSG vs MI live score for today's IPL match. Follow Sportskeeda for top-notch ball-by-ball commentary from the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow for Live Score Updates

23:51 (IST)30 APR 2024

Right then! This is the fourth successive time that Mumbai batted first and their top-order failed to live up to the expectation. Rahul accessed the wicket nicely and did smart work inside the powerplay to cause Mumbai's downfall. The chase never looked straightforward at the start but Stoinis produced his goods with the bat and played a handy knock. which turned out to be match-defining

Mumbai aren't entirely out of the playoff race yet but they need to rely on the results of the other teams even if they win their next four matches. While Lucknow move to the third spot with 12 points and are already looking like a contender to finish inside top two. With that, it's time to end the coverage here. Hope you enjoyed it as much as we did bringing it you. Until next time, this is Pragadeesh and Pradeep saying goodbye and goodnight

23:49 (IST)30 APR 2024

Marcus Stoinis (Player of the Match) - I have had the nickname for longer. It's nice to bowl with the new ball. I was trying to shape the ball because I can't bowl quick. I do think we have probably pushed to go a bit faster. We build those partnerships, but it could have been easier .It was a drag down, the ball stuck in the wicket. After batting for a while I wanted to put them under pressure but disappointing to get out and leave it to someone else Its my third year and was  fortunate enough to be there from day 1 at LSG.  We are playing good cricket, we are in the top 4. Everything is good.

23:45 (IST)30 APR 2024

KL Rahul (Lucknow Super Giants Captain): A little bit, I won't lie. But we had experienced batsmen in the middle and we were confident at the same time.The wicket was dry but if they had scored 160-170, it would have been competitive. But we bowled really well. Our bowlers kept picking regular wickets and made the job easier for the batters .I am happy when you get those two points. We need to get some things right. If we can fix those things, it will be great ,I haven't spoken with him (Mayank Yadav). After picking the wicket, he held the same area. Not a side strain but he said 'thoda dukh raha hai'. So I said go out and rest because we don't want to take the risk..In this game, he showed that he has more skills than only bowling 150+. The more he plays, he will learn to bowl in different situations. 

23:42 (IST)30 APR 2024

Marcus Stoinis wins the award for hitting the most fours in the match!

23:39 (IST)30 APR 2024

Marcus Stoinis wins the Super Sixes of the match award!

23:39 (IST)30 APR 2024

Marcus Stoinis wins the Ultimate fantasy player of the match award!

23:38 (IST)30 APR 2024

Tim David wins the Electric Striker of the match award!

23:36 (IST)30 APR 2024

Justin Langer (Lucknow Super Giants, Head Coach): That's a smile Bishy, we were bitterly disappointed from the last game, we wanted to fight back from Mumbai Indians and get the points, that's certainly a smile. Every game is important, thrilled with the two points, we're thrilled with that. Outstanding, I thought we had all bases covered, when you take wickets in the powerplay, you are always ahead in the game. (On Mayank's injury) Looks like he's sore in the same spot, his rehab's been perfect and bowled pain free last week or so, looked in great condition. Will have a scan and find out tomorrow. (On Stoinis's form) He's been a real match winner, hasn't he? Took a great catch too. He's showing his real presence at the top of the order, he's been a match winner and in a tournament like this, it's important to have match winners like that if you want to keep progressing. (About the playoffs chances) Every win, it's such a tight tournament, I've been blown away how great the IPL tournament has been, there's a bit like World Cup, for us to take those points tonight, it's invaluable. I love how we fought back, that's a sign of a great team.

23:35 (IST)30 APR 2024

After missing a few matches, Mayank Yadav made a comeback into the playing XI but things didn't go really well for him. He managed to pick up Nabi's wicket but left the field instantly due to fitness issues 

23:33 (IST)30 APR 2024

Hardik Pandya (Mumbai Indians captain): Definitely, I think losing too many wickets in the powerplay is tough to recover from, we couldn't well today. Not really, you still have to see the ball and hit, wicket was good, we didn't lose any wickets in terms of hitting a shot, that's the kind of season for us so far. I've always believed, every time you take on the field, sometimes you are down, sometimes you are up, you always give your best, the message will be pretty clear. (On Nehal Wadhera's form) He's been fantastic, the way he batted against Rajasthan and today as well. Not this year alone, last year as well, it's just the team combination, he didn't get the opportunities. Looking at his talent, we will see him more in IPL and probably for India too in the future.

23:22 (IST)30 APR 2024

Lucknow Super Giants won by 4 wickets

Things got a bit tricky towards the back end but still it's a convincing victory for the hosts. The bowlers set the tone by restricting the opposition to a par total on this track and in reply, Mumbai started off well as Thushara removed the debutant Kulkarini in the very first over but didn't capitalise on the early momentum

It was a slow start by the Super Giants as just 11 runs came in the first three overs but Stoinis and Rahul shifted gears to dismantle the MI attack to smash them for 41 runs in the next three to end the powerplay on a perfect note. There were a lot of criticism aimed at Pandya's bowling but he had a good outing tonight. He removed Rahul in his first over but that didn't make things interesting as Stoinis was charging the bowlers to make sure that the opposition didn't gain any momentum

His partnership with Hooda helped Lucknow to take cruise control of the run chase. It never looked after the halfway stage that MI were fighting back as the lack of quality bowling options was hurting them badly. Turner got bowled and Badoni's run-out decision raised eyebrows but Pooran stayed till the end to steer his side home

23:22 (IST)30 APR 2024

19.2 Mohammad Nabi to Nicholas Pooran

THAT'S IT! LSG go over the line with few deliveries to spare. Floated a low full toss on the off-stump, Pooran looking to finish things in style but miscued it over the top of mid-off, falls safely and they get the single to seal the game. LSG jump to third spot and just below KKR and RR on the points table with this win!

23:22 (IST)30 APR 2024

19.1 Mohammad Nabi to Nicholas Pooran

angled the length delivery from round the wicket on the leg-stump. Pooran clipped it past vacant mid-wicket, they come back for a couple. Scores are level with that!

23:21 (IST)30 APR 2024

Slow over rate penalty is applied now

Mohammad Nabi [1-0-13-0] is back into the attack

23:21 (IST)30 APR 2024

No way this game is heading towards the final over as LSG looked in total control throughout the run chase but here we are. 

23:20 (IST)30 APR 2024

End of over 19 (10 runs), Lucknow Super Giants 142/6

Nicholas Pooran 11(12)
Krunal Pandya 1(1)
Hardik Pandya 26/2

23:20 (IST)30 APR 2024

18.6 Hardik Pandya to Nicholas Pooran

length delivery outside the off-stump, Pooran belted it flat down to long-off and Nabi did well there to stop it, they get just one.

23:20 (IST)30 APR 2024

Not exactly where Pooran has intended but he will take it. LSG are one hit away now

23:19 (IST)30 APR 2024

18.5 Hardik Pandya to Nicholas Pooran

FOUR! Streaky and is that the game for LSG? Length delivery outside the off-stump, Pooran has a wild hack, takes the inside edger and beats Kishan who puts in a dive, races away to fine-leg ropes. This game is of small margins for sure!

23:19 (IST)30 APR 2024

18.4 Hardik Pandya to Nicholas Pooran

nails the yorker outside the off-stump, Pooran squeezes it away nicely through backward point and they scamper through for a couple.

23:17 (IST)30 APR 2024

18.4 Hardik Pandya to Nicholas Pooran

WIDE! Full and angled it outside the tramline, this has been signaled a wide. Hardik challenges it. And it still stays wide as it goes outside the tramline comfortably!

23:17 (IST)30 APR 2024

18.3 Hardik Pandya to Nicholas Pooran

length delivery, angling it across left-hander outside the off-stump. Pooran has a wild swing and a miss.

23:15 (IST)30 APR 2024

18.2 Hardik Pandya to Krunal Pandya

short into the batter, backs away and Krunal pulled it down the ground to long-on for a single.

23:15 (IST)30 APR 2024

It's brother vs brother now

Krunal Pandya, LHB, walks in at no.8

23:15 (IST)30 APR 2024

Kishan is the most relived man. Badoni is still on the field and having a chat with the umpire. Everyone looks baffled with that decision.

23:13 (IST)30 APR 2024

18.1 Hardik Pandya to Ayush Badon

RUN-OUT! OH MY! Kishan makes a meal of it! Had he disturbed the stumps at the first go, he would've had Badoni by a yard but allows Badoni to get back in time with a dive. Short outside the off-stump, Badoni cuts it hard through covers, they finish the single and Badoni gets back and was struggling all the time.

Replays confirmed that some part of the bat was inside the crease, but the TV umpire has signaled it OUT on the big screen, this is shocking and Badoni can't believe it too!

Ayush Badoni run out (sub [Naman Dhir]/Ishan Kishan) 6 (6b, 1x4, 0x6)

23:12 (IST)30 APR 2024

Hardik Pandya [3-0-16-2] is back into the attack

It looked the wicket of Turner would break the game wide open but those two boundaries took the momentum away from the visitors

23:12 (IST)30 APR 2024

End of over 18 (9 runs), Lucknow Super Giants 132/5

Ayush Badoni 5(5)
Nicholas Pooran 4(8)
Gerald Coetzee 29/1

23:12 (IST)30 APR 2024

17.6 Gerald Coetzee to Ayush Badon

short on the off-stump, Badoni pulled that one through mid-wicket and gets just a single.

23:11 (IST)30 APR 2024

17.5 Gerald Coetzee to Ayush Badon

slower one, short into the batter. Badoni looks to pull too early and misses, cops the blow on to his helmet.

23:11 (IST)30 APR 2024

Extra pace has worked against Coetzee too many times and he's still stubborn enough to mix it up

23:10 (IST)30 APR 2024

17.4 Gerald Coetzee to Ayush Badon

FOUR MORE! That'll ease the pressure, back to back boundaries. Short into the batter, Badoni top edged the pull down to fine-leg, fielder is placed wide and can't get there in time and it's another boundary for LSG.

23:09 (IST)30 APR 2024

17.3 Gerald Coetzee to Ayush Badon

FOUR LEG-BYES! Three fielders are after it including the keeper, but none could stop it and it's a much needed boundary. Short and angling down the leg-side. Badoni looking to swipe but gets some bat on it.

23:09 (IST)30 APR 2024

17.2 Gerald Coetzee to Ayush Badon

back of a length, shapes back in a bit. Badoni has a wild swing across the line and misses, through to the keeper.

23:08 (IST)30 APR 2024

Ayush Badoni, RHB, walks in at no.7

Is there a life left in this contest? says Ian Bishop on air. We have seen Turner being successful in the ramp shots in the pacey tracks in Australia but not on this occasion

23:08 (IST)30 APR 2024

17.1 Gerald Coetzee to Ashton Turner

OUT! CASTLED! Coetzee is pumped, why not? There's still hope for MI, they think. Length delivery on the off-stump, Turner plays all round it, walks across to scoop and misses it completely, rattles the stumps!

Ashton Turner b Coetzee 5 (9b, 0x4, 0x6)

23:07 (IST)30 APR 2024

Gerald Coetzee [2-0-24-0] is back into the attack

Bumrah ends his spell without picking up a wicket. Pooran was happy to see him out 

23:07 (IST)30 APR 2024

End of over 17 (1 runs), Lucknow Super Giants 123/4

Nicholas Pooran 4(8)
Ashton Turner 5(8)
Jasprit Bumrah 17/0

23:07 (IST)30 APR 2024

16.6 Jasprit Bumrah to Nicholas Pooran

back of a length on the fifth stump. Pooran hangs back and steers it to backward point for one. Terrific over from Bumrah, just one from it.

23:06 (IST)30 APR 2024

16.5 Jasprit Bumrah to Nicholas Pooran

OH! Low full toss on the off-stump, Pooran smacked it straight back into the non-striker's stumps. Bumrah looks to stop it with his left foot but misses.

23:06 (IST)30 APR 2024

16.4 Jasprit Bumrah to Nicholas Pooran

length delivery on the off-stump, Pooran hangs back and respectfully defends it into the off-side.

23:05 (IST)30 APR 2024

16.3 Jasprit Bumrah to Ashton Turner

length delivery, angled in on the middle and leg. Turner stroked it down the ground to long-on for one.

23:04 (IST)30 APR 2024

16.2 Jasprit Bumrah to Ashton Turner

OH! On the money again, good stuff from Bumrah. Length delivery on the stumps, Turner watchfully defends it back to the bowler.

23:04 (IST)30 APR 2024

16.1 Jasprit Bumrah to Ashton Turner

back of a length on the off-stump, Turner right behind it and defends it into the off-side.

23:04 (IST)30 APR 2024

Jasprit Bumrah [3-0-16-0] is back into the attack

23:01 (IST)30 APR 2024

TIME OUT!

Both batters sensed the situation and are playing risk-free cricket at the moment. Mumbai need to pull off a magic with the ball to stay alive in the contest

23:01 (IST)30 APR 2024

End of over 16 (6 runs), Lucknow Super Giants 122/4

Ashton Turner 4(5)
Nicholas Pooran 4(5)
Nuwan Thushara 30/1

23:01 (IST)30 APR 2024

15.6 Nuwan Thushara to Ashton Turner

misses the yorker, low full toss on the pads. Turner clipped it to deep mid-wicket for one.

23:00 (IST)30 APR 2024

15.6 Nuwan Thushara to Nicholas Pooran

WIDE! Loses the radar this time and also Kishan fumbles, they get a bye along with the wide. Length delivery, goes well outside the tramline.
