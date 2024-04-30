[Watch] LSG pacer Mayank Yadav dismisses Mohammad Nabi and walks off the field immediately due to fitness issue during IPL 2024 clash vs MI

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Mayank Yadav made a comeback into the playing XI on Tuesday (April 30) after missing a couple of matches due to injury issues.

However, it wasn't a memorable return as he couldn't finish his four-over spell due to another fitness concern. Mayank left the field after bowling 3.1 overs in the first innings of the match against Mumbai Indians at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Yadav continued to bowl at high speeds in his first three overs of this match but proved to be constant, conceding 31 runs. LSG captain KL Rahul backed the express pacer and gave him the ball in the 19th over.

Mayank Yadav repaid his captain's faith by dismissing Mohammad Nabi (1) on the first ball of the 19th over with a 143.1 kph delivery.

Much to the disappointment of Indian cricket fans, Mayank could not continue further and left the field immediately due to a fitness issue.

MI scored 144/7 in the first innings of the IPL 2024 clash against LSG in Lucknow

LSG captain KL Rahul won the toss and invited the opponents to bat first in the contest. MI's top order collapsed like a pack of cards in tricky conditions and left their side in deep trouble at 27/4 in 5.2 overs. High-quality Indian batters like Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Hardik Pandya were the casualties.

Ishan Kishan (32) and Nehal Wadhera (46) then put on a 53-run partnership for the fifth wicket to bring MI's innings back on track with handy knocks. Tim David utilized the platform set by the duo and took Mumbai Indians to a respectable total of 144 eventually. At the mid-innings break, MI middle-order Nehal Wadhera opened up about the first innings action and said:

"It's a good total, we could've gotten more if I had been there longer, but it's a good score considering the start we got and the bowlers are pumped up to restrict. I don't think of milestones, I just want our team to win. Happy that I could chip in with 46 runs."

During the chase, LSG were 71/2 at the end of the ninth over.

