Pakistan vs England Live Score, Final, T20 World Cup 2022: Who will be crowned as Champions, England or Pakistan?

LIVE By : Sportskeeda Desk



PAK vs ENG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022 Final: It's England vs Pakistan at the MCG, and both teams are just one step away from getting their hands on the trophy. The two sides have come into this final with strong performances in the semis. Who will emerge victorious in this star-studded final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022? Catch the PAK vs ENG Live Score T20 World Cup final match updates of Pakistan vs England at Sportskeeda. Check PAK vs ENG Live Cricket Score live here.