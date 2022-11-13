Create

Pakistan vs England Live Score, Final, T20 World Cup 2022: Who will be crowned as Champions, England or Pakistan?

By : Sportskeeda Desk
Updated: November 13,2022 12:14:37 (IST)
PAK vs ENG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022 Final: It's England vs Pakistan at the MCG, and both teams are just one step away from getting their hands on the trophy. The two sides have come into this final with strong performances in the semis. Who will emerge victorious in this star-studded final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022? Catch the PAK vs ENG Live Score T20 World Cup final match updates of Pakistan vs England at Sportskeeda. Check PAK vs ENG Live Cricket Score live here.

12:14 (IST)

13 Nov 2022
Haris Rauf has had a good record against England's Alex Hales. He would be vital in providing Pakistan with an early breakthrough.

12:13 (IST)

13 Nov 2022
Top-wicket takers for Pakistan vs England in T20Is:
Haris Rauf: 11 Matches, 14 Wickets, Best Figures 3/32
Shadab Khan: 9 Matches, 13 Wickets, Best Figures 3/32
Saeed Ajmal: 9 Matches, 11 Wickets, Best Figures 4/23

12:09 (IST)

13 Nov 2022
Most wickets taken in England vs Pakistan T20Is:
Graeme Swann: 9 Matches, 17 Wickets, Best Figures 3/13
Adil Rashid: 18 Matches, 17 Wickets, Best Figures4/35
Stuart Broad: 10 Matches, 15 Wickets, Best Figures 3/17

12:01 (IST)

13 Nov 2022
For England, their openers have been brilliant with a dominant performance in the semis. However, their middle order hasn't been tested much and it will be crucial for the openers to give their side a good start. If they fail, Pakistan might have an opening to rattle England's side.

11:59 (IST)

13 Nov 2022
Pakistan's middle-order was tested in the early phase of this tournament and players like Masood took responsibility. However, with the openers returning to form, it will be interesting to see how the batsmen will play on this big night of the final.

11:57 (IST)

13 Nov 2022
Top-run getters for Pakistan against England in T20Is:
Babar Azam: 15 Matches, 560 Runs, Highest Score 110*
Mohammad Rizwan: 14 Matches, 522 Runs, Highest Score 88*
Mohammad Hafeez: 15 Matches, 324 Runs, Highest Score 86*

11:50 (IST)

13 Nov 2022
Top-run getters for England against Pakistan in T20IS:
Eoin Morgan: 17 Matches, 427 Runs, Highest Score 67*
Kevin Pieterson: 8 Matches, 348 Runs, Highest Score 73*
Dawid Malan: 12 Matches, 291 Runs, Highest Score 78*

11:46 (IST)

13 Nov 2022
Out of the top 3, Babar and Rizwan are still playing international cricket and they have been prolific against the three lions. After their return to form in this tournament, England has a big threat against them in the form of this opening duo. Will England break in easily or will it be another solid start from the openers? 

11:41 (IST)

13 Nov 2022
Most runs scored in England vs Pakistan T20Is:
Babar Azam: 15 Matches, 560 Runs, Highest Score 110*
Mohammad Rizwan: 14 Matches, 522 Runs, Highest Score 88*
Eoin Morgan: 17 Matches, 427 Runs, Highest Score 67*

11:36 (IST)

13 Nov 2022
On the other side, England showed a good quality of cricket, beating New Zealand in the league stage and ending in the second spot. In the semi-final against India, they completely demolished their opponents by winning the match by 10 wickets. They were dominant with the bat and the bowlers were on point apart from the death overs. England will look to continue their merry run and win the trophy for the second time since 2010!

11:30 (IST)

13 Nov 2022
The Final was highly unexpected at the time of the league stage as Pakistan was struggling to qualify in the top 2. However, a great turn of events saw Pakistan not only enter the knockouts but win convincingly over New Zealand. The Pakistani huddle is high in confidence as they look to win back the ICC T20 title after 13 years since they last won it in 2009.

11:26 (IST)

13 Nov 2022
Pakistan's Highest Total vs England in T20Is:
232-6 (20) in Nottingham on 16 Jul 2021

11:23 (IST)

13 Nov 2022
England's Highest Total vs Pakistan in T20Is:
221-3 (20) in Karachi on 23 Sep 2022

11:18 (IST)

13 Nov 2022
England is way ahead of Pakistan in all the head-to-head records. They have been the dominant side but this is a fresh game and the biggest one up till now. Who according to you will come out as champion?

11:17 (IST)

13 Nov 2022
In England's tour to Pakistan played in Sep-Oct 2022, England emerged victorious, winning the series 4-3. They have a psychological advantage over Pakistan, thanks to their recent form.

11:12 (IST)

13 Nov 2022
England and Pakistan head-to-head in  ICC World T20I:
Matches: 2 (2009, 2010)
England: 2 
Pakistan: 0

11:11 (IST)

13 Nov 2022
England and Pakistan head-to-head in T20Is: 
Matches: 28 
England: 18 
Pakistan: 9 
No Result: 1

11:11 (IST)

13 Nov 2022
Here is the Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Asif Ali

11:11 (IST)

13 Nov 2022
Here is the England Squad: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Tymal Mills, Mark Wood, Dawid Malan

11:11 (IST)

13 Nov 2022
Hello and welcome to the grandest game of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup, the final! It's England squaring off against Pakistan at the MCG and we will surely crown a 2-time champion, no matter the result. The only question is, who'll lift the trophy at the podium after the end of 40 overs? Stay tuned to Sportskeeda as we see the match unfold!

