WWE NXT Live Results (8th February): Dunne tackles Draco Anthony before Vengeance Day date with D'Angelo.

What will happen at NXT tonight?
By Anirban Banerjee
Updated: 09 February 2022 07:05 IST - Published: February, 09 2022 06:23 AM IST
...
As Dunne is outside the ring, Tony D'Angelo shows up to try and hit him with a crowbar. He whiffs and Dunne shoves him into the ring post. Dunne then hits the Bitter End for the win.
Result - Pete Dunne defeats Draco Anthony by pin.
...
Gacy and Harland look on from afar. Dunne chops Anthony in the chest but he brushes it off. He then lands a thunderous clothesline and a pancake for a near fall. Anthony locks eyes with Gacy and Harland from the random balcony in the arena. The distraction allows Pete to take over as he hits a few moves before locking in an armbar. Anthony gets out with a throw. Dunne then rolls out of the ring.
...
Anthony goes for a suplex and turns it into a deadlift version. Anthony goes to stomp on Dunne's fingers but Dunne pulls them out of harm's way. Dunne then stomps on Draco's hand before wrenching them in directions they shouldn't go. The Bruiserweight then stomps on Draco's bicep before decking him in the face.
...
Joe Gacy tells Draco Anthony to keep his head up after his loss last week. Gacy says he's here to listen to his words and actions. After that brief exchange, Pete Dunne addresses his match with Tony D next week. Draco Anthony comes to shake Dunne's hand before the match between the two, and Dunne says "whatever mate. I'm gonna break your finger in a minute."
...
...
Stratton hits a move but gets tossed by Choo. Choo goes for a handstand move in the corner but gets decked in the face. Stratton breaks a nail off the punch and gets angry. She pulls Choo by the hair and does her version of the handstand splits. Stratton lands a basement dropkick and a spinning splash for the win.
Result - Tiffany Stratton defeats Wendy Choo by pin.

...
Stratton immediately yells at Choo, demanding she hand over her credit card. Choo turns it into a move and a bulldog choke. Choo gets a near fall and lands a kick in the corner to Stratton. She gets another near fall off a naptime drop.
...
We get a video package involving how Wendy Choo walked out with Tiffany Stratton's credit card. She arrives at the arena with Amari Miller with several bags in hand. Choo faces Stratton next.
...
...
Backstage, Mac Mitchell interviews Cora Jade. Jade says she'll make a lot of noise in the Women's Dusty Cup now that Raquel is by her side. Valentina Ferroz and Yulisa Leon show up to interrupt the interview. They start speaking in Spanish, with Leon apparently calling Jade a bad name.
...
The crowd was into it, but they need a better finishing move, at least in my opinion.
...
Drake punches Brutus in the face a few times, setting GYV up for a move off the top. The top-rope move is stopped as Julius climbs up the back of his brother to suplex Drake off the top rope. With the momentum, the brothers hit a tandem throw and a sliding clothesline for the win.
Result - The Creeds defeat GYV by pin.
...
Gibson gets a blind tag to distract Julius. He pulls him out of the ring, allowing Drake to hit a suicide dive almost right into the announce table. GYV hits a Doomsday Device on Julius but he kicks out. The Doomsday Device looked legit, and not like how the Dudleys would fall with the impact. Drake goes for a kick in the corner, but he whiffs. Brutus and Gibson tag in.
...
GYV singles out Brutus, landing some tandem offense. Brutus almost gets out by landing a suplex but GYV keeps him neutralized. He manages to tag in Julius and he goes on a tear off the hot tag. He knocks Gibson off the apron and puts Drake in a Stretch Muffler submission. He goes for a pin but Gibson breaks it up. 
...
The Creeds turn the tides and play back-and-forth with knees to Gibson. Gibson and Drake are outside as Brutus tries to toss Gibson back into the ring. Drake distracts him, allowing Gibby to kick the rope between his legs as he tries to re-enter the ring. The distraction allows GYV to hit a tandem slingshot into the bottom of the ring. Ouch.
...
Drake and Brutus start off. Creeds are wearing royal blue singlets this week. Gibson comes in but has no luck. Julius is tagged in and he gut-wrenches his brother onto Gibson. Drake puts his body in harms' way so that Gibson doesn't hit the turnbuckle. It works, allowing Gibby to tag Drake in.
...
This is Matt Serocki with you again for NXT 2.0. Looks like the Goober Brothers, er, Creeds will kick things off against the GYV in the semifinals of the Dusty Cup. Since Vince has hands in this, expect the Creeds to win.
...
Who will walk out tonight as NXT Women's Champion just one week before Vengeance Day?? Kay Lee Ray or Mandy Rose?
...
The card for NXT is packed this week as usual. The lineup announced, is as follows:

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Tournament: MSK vs Malik Blade and Edris Enofe

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team tournament: The Creed Brothers vs the Grizzled Young Veterans

Vengeance Day Championship Summit between Santos Escobar and NXT Champion Bron Breakker

Wendy Choo vs. Tiffany Stratton

Sarray vs. Dakota Kai

LA Knight vs. Sanga

NXT Women’s Championship Match: Mandy Rose defends against Kay Lee Ray 

