.@tiffstrattonwwe has broken a nail... and she is NOT happy about it. 💅#WWENXT @therealestwendy pic.twitter.com/dvDjqGd6x5— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 9, 2022
The Creed Brothers are headed to the #DustyClassic FINALS!#WWENXT @JuliusCreedWWE @BrutusCreedwwe pic.twitter.com/dwGSEewgK1— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 9, 2022
What a rush!#WWENXT #GYV #DustyClassic @JamesDrake_GYT @ZackGibson01 pic.twitter.com/QgWlldfntR— WWE (@WWE) February 9, 2022
🗣 CREED! CREED! CREED! CREED!#WWENXT #DustyClassic @BrutusCreedwwe @JuliusCreedWWE pic.twitter.com/S5b97u7dPR— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 9, 2022
