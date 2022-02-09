×
WWE NXT Results: Two-time World Champion pays surprise visit; Breakker attacked

The Dusty Cup final is set while Breakker had a guest from RAW
Modified Feb 09, 2022 09:02 AM IST
Listicle

WWE NXT kicked off with the Dusty Cup Semifinals between The Creed Brothers and The Grizzled Young Veterans. We got a quick promo for Toxic Attraction and Mandy Rose before heading to the action in the ring.

"I'm the baddest b**** in the game."@WWE_MandyRose defends her title against @Kay_Lee_Ray TONIGHT on #WWENXT!📺 LIVE on @SYFY https://t.co/FTqQpJlHEe

WWE NXT Results (February 8th, 2022): The Creed Brothers vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans - Dusty Rhodes Classic Semifinal Match

🗣 CREED! CREED! CREED! CREED!#WWENXT #DustyClassic @BrutusCreedwwe @JuliusCreedWWE https://t.co/S5b97u7dPR

Brutus and Drake kicked off the match and the Creeds had the early advantage. Gibson was tagged in and Julius came in as well as the Creeds continued their dominance with holds and a big dropkick.

What a rush!#WWENXT #GYV #DustyClassic @JamesDrake_GYT @ZackGibson01 https://t.co/QgWlldfntR

Drake was in and had the Guillotine locked in before taking a big powerslam but Gibson broke up the pin. The Veterans got the Doomsday Device for a near fall before Brutus came in and hit a spinebuster on Gibson.

The Creeds got a double-team move before Brutus picked up the win with a sliding clothesline on Gibson.

Result: The Creed Brothers def. The Grizzled Young Veterans

The Creed Brothers are headed to the #DustyClassic FINALS!#WWENXT @JuliusCreedWWE @BrutusCreedwwe https://t.co/dwGSEewgK1

Grade: B

Cora Jade was in a backstage interview and said that she was feeling confident with Gonzalez on her side. Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz showed up to talk trash about her before NXT continued.

It looked like Wendy Choo and Amari Miller went on a shopping spree after last week with Stratton's dad's credit card and ended up with a lot of loot.

"That was fun... until the credit card got cancelled."#WWENXT @therealestwendy @Amari_MillerWWE @tiffstrattonwwe https://t.co/FD1QXshHVQ

Tiffany Stratton vs. Wendy Choo on NXT

.@tiffstrattonwwe is making @therealestwendy pay for every purchase on Daddy's credit card. #WWENXT https://t.co/n36QRieKo6

Stratton yelled at Choo before the match kicked off about how Wendy and Miller were wasting her money. She wanted the credit card back but Choo went ahead and hit her with a Bulldog into a submission.

Choo got a couple of near falls before Stratton reversed her offense. Tiffany got some strikes in and managed to break a nail in the process. She yelled at Choo some more before getting the win off a Corkscrew Vader Bomb.

Result: Tiffany Stratton def. Wendy Choo

.@tiffstrattonwwe takes down @therealestwendy on #WWENXT https://t.co/yyCMFqyF17

Grade: B-

