Create
  • Sports News
  • WWE
  • WWE NXT
  • WWE NXT Live Results: NEW CHAMPION! Massive announcements ahead of legendary show returning; Released WWE stars and others to appear

WWE NXT Live Results: NEW CHAMPION! Massive announcements ahead of legendary show returning; Released WWE stars and others to appear

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedSep 30, 2025 14:59 GMT

Check out the results for WWE NXT right here.

topic-thumbnail

14:59 (GMT)30 SEP 2025

Hey everyone, welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of WWE NXT on The CW. Tonight's show is a huge one, as it will deal with the fallout from NXT No Mercy and the upcoming NXT vs. TNA Invasion television special. No Mercy saw Jordynne Grace defeat Blake Monroe in a Weaponized Steel Cage Match, Jacy Jayne defeat Lola Vice thanks to interference from a masked star, and Ricky Saints shocking the world and dethroning Oba Femi. Meanwhile, TNA is set to appear tonight with released stars Mustafa Ali, Cedric Alexander, and others teasing an appearance. Additionally, WWE legends The Hardyz are set to battle DarkState at Invasion. Could the future Hall of Famers make their presence felt tonight?

The following has been officially advertised for tonight:

- TNA wrestlers will invade.
- The teams for the Men's and Women's Survivor Series-style elimination matches will be revealed by Ava and Santino Marella.
- Ricky Saints will appear.
- Lash Legend vs. Jaida Parker.
- And more!

Be sure to join us beginning at 8 PM EST for the big show live from Florida. We'll be sure to break down all of the action and every notable moment, so be sure to hang out with us!
More On
chat-icon Live Chat online
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications