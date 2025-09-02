Create
  WWE NXT Live Results (September 2nd, 2025): Chelsea Green; MASSIVE main event; SmackDown and TNA stars collide; Two new championships

WWE NXT Live Results (September 2nd, 2025): Chelsea Green; MASSIVE main event; SmackDown and TNA stars collide; Two new championships

Hey everyone, welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of WWE NXT on The CW. Tonight's show follows an extremely successful European tour for the company. NXT's next Premium Live Event, No Mercy, is later this month and there will be plenty of focus on that event tonight. Additionally, main roster and TNA performers will appear. Additionally, the Speed Titles are officially coming to NXT with the Women's Speed Championship Tournament beginning on tonight's show. The following has been officially advertised for this week:

- Oba Femi, Ricky Saints, and Hank & Tank vs. DarkState.
- SmackDown's Candice LeRae vs. TNA Wrestling's Xia Brookside.
- Jaida Parker vs. Lash Legend.
- And more!

Be sure to join us beginning at 8 PM EST as we break down all of the action from tonight's show!
