WWE NXT Stand and Deliver (2nd April, 2022) - Grimes wins North American title.

What will happen at NXT Stand and Deliver?
By Anirban Banerjee
Updated: 02 April 2022 23:14 IST - Published: April, 02 2022 12:20 PM IST
Ciampy pulls up one of the mats outside of the ring, leaving exposed concrete. Ciampa gets back in the ring and he drops Ciampa with a single-leg takedown. He stomps the former Champ and lands a modified suplex for a near fall.
Ciampa hits a few knees to Tony's face while he's in the corner. He pulls Tony out of the ring and sends him head first into the steel steps. He jumps on the apron and does his DIY back pat and clap.
Ciampa hits a knee and a spinebuster early on. D'Angelo exits the ring and gets Ciampy to chase him. 
Ciampa gets a special video package showcasing his career highlights. Current WWE PC recruits are shown watching the footage.
Up next is Tony D'Angelo vs. Tommaso Ciampa. He's joined by AJ Gallante. Don't know who that is.
Hayes climbs the ladder in the ring but gets hit with a Phantom Driver. Grimes hits the Cave-In as Escobar turns around. He shoots up the ladder and hauls down the title.
Result - Cameron Grimes becomes new NXT North American Champion by retrieving title.
Solo climbs the ladder but is met by Grimey. Golo goes for a shoulder block in the corner but hits the ring post. Grimes hits a Cave-In on one of the ladders outside of the ring. Hayes meets Grimes on the apron and they kick each other down. Waller ascends a ladder outside the ring and goes through a ladder that hayes rolled off. He might have legitimately hurt his arm.
As he reaches the top, Grimes appears and drops him off of it outside of the ring. Grimes ascends the ladder but is stopped by Hayes. Hayes climbs the ladder but is met by Grayson Waller. They battle atop the ladder as Grimes sets up a ladder next to the other. All five men climb on top of three ladders. Solo and Grimes fall off onto the ropes. Waller drops Hayes off the ladder before pulling Escobar down. Escobar pulls Waller down with a Hurricanrana off the ladders. Solo hits a splash on Santos.
Solo tries to pick both Mendoza and Wilde up for Samoan drops, but they are too heavy and he drops them forward. He climbs a ladder but is cut off by Santos. Trick Williams knocks the ladder over, and he starts to climb it. 
Trick Williams and Sanga get in the ring around a ladder. Sanga drops Williams before pulling the ladder apart. Elektra Lopez confronts Sanga but is saved by Wilde and Mendoza. LDF assists Lopez as she hits a flying crossbody to take out Waller. Wilde and Mendoza sandwich Sanga between two ladders.
Santos is left in the ring with Grimes. He hits two knee attacks before Grimes turns things around with his spinning bodyslam.
Santos goes to the top of the ladder and drops Solo with a Sunset Flip PowerBomb ON TOP of a ladder in the corner. Great spot.
Solo tries to stop Hayes from climbing. Hayes goes for a move off the ropes but Solo drops him with a superkick. Solo and Santos start climbing the ladder.
Santos and Waller fight over a ladder in the middle of the ring. He starts to climb it but Waller hits his rolling cutter to knock him off. Waller climbs but is stopped by Hayes. He inadvertently hoists Hayes on his shoulders. As he climbs the ladder again, Hayes hits a springboard clotheslines halfway up the ladder.
Solo goes for a Superkick on Grimes but gets stuck in the ladder. Grimes then hits an enzuguri. Hayes recovers and attacks Grimes. Grimes drops him with a ladder before getting dropped by Escobar. Escobar sends a ladder into Grimes' crotch. Twice.
Waller is left in the ring by himself. He grabs a little ladder but is stopped by Solo. Solo traps Waller in the corner behind a ladder. He sends Hayes face-first into the ladder. Santos brings another ladder into play, but Solo stops him and stacks Santos in front of it. He hits a hip attack against the ladder on all men. He then climbs a ladder but is stopped by Grimey.
Waller drops Escobar with a scissors kick. Sanga goes and gets the ladder from the entrance area. Solo stops Sanga but Sanga beats on him. Solo drops Sanga to a knee with a suicide dive. Escobar drops Solo with the Arrow from the Depths of Hell from Lucha U. Grimes drops Escobar with a Torpe Con Giro. Hayes drops Grimes with a springboard moonsault.
Escobar and Hayes are left, and Escobar hits a dropkick. He goes to the ropes but is pulled out of the ring by Grimes. Grimes and Solo then take turns punching and kicking Hayes. Waller and Santos re-enter the ring and both tell their confidantes to get ladders.
Grimes is left in the ring with Escobar, he drops him with a kick and goes for another move. Hayes stops him, clearing the ring. He tells Trick to get a ladder but he can't find one. Solo gets in the ring and decks Hayes a few times. 
So Trick Williams and Legado are ringside. I know there's usually no DQs in a ladder match, but c'mon.
This match will be bonkers.
The North American title is already hanging above the ring, so it looks like that will kick things off. Santos Escobar comes out first with a pretty awesome-looking graphic. Mouth Waller is out second.
Ciampa vs. D'Angelo will be a battle of potential Italian sandwiches, although D'Angelos is already a chain.
Still think it was a bit strange to have a title change when the match was literally made five days ago.
...
I forgot that Gonzo is from Texas, but WWE usually has people lose in their hometowns.
...
Wendy Choo shows up and hits Dolin with a pillow. She then throws her drink in Dolin's face. Gonzo then drops Dolin with a big boot. That leaves Jayne alone in the ring. Kai hits her signature kick and then Gonzo lands the Chingona Bomb on Jayne for the win.
Result - Raquel Gonzalez/Dakota Kai defeat Jacy Jayne/Gigi Dolin by pin to become new NXT Women's Tag Team Champs.
...
Dolin breaks up a pin. Gonzo tries to powerbomb Gigi, but she impressively counters it into a leg lock that neutralizes Gonzo. Jayne and Kai battle it out, in the middle but knock each other down. The ref is taking his sweet time. Jayne hit a German Suplex on Kai and then Dolin landed a Northern Lights Suplex for a pin. The ref took forever there. Dolin tags Jayne back in and they hit Toxic Shock for a near fall.
...
Kai makes the tag to Raquel. Jayne pounds on her so she can't make it into the ring. I guess there was a tag rope issue. Gonzo gets in the ring and drops Jacy with a big boot. She lands a spinning Vader Bomb for a near fall. 
...
Jayne hits blind tag and turns things around for her team. Both women taunt Gonzo on the apron.
...
Toxic Attraction attacks the challengers at the bell. Gonzo is left with Gigi. She quickly tags Dakota Kai in and they hit a tandem stomp move. Kai gets a near fall, Dolin gets a near fall off a roll-up. The two exchange pin attempts, culminating with Dolin hitting a bridge pin attempt. Kai tags in Big Mami, and they continue to work on Dolin.
...
As much as I have crapped over the one-upsmanship relationship battle, they truly look like they are having fun.
...
Dexter looks like a Dad Cowboy while Hudson looks like he's auditioning for Magic Mike XXXXXXXXLLLL.
...
We get a video package of the tiresome relationship battle between Persia and Duke and Indi and Dexter. They both appear at the same western-type apparel store in Dallas. 
...
Welcome to WrestleMania Weekend!!! Kicking things off will be the NXT Women's Tag Team title match between Raquel Gonzalez/Dakota Kai and Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin/Jacy Jayne!! This is Matt Serocki along with you for the ride!!

