WWE NXT Stand and Deliver (2nd April, 2022) - Grimes wins North American title.

.@TonyDangeloWWE is rolling up to #StandAndDeliver with AJ Galante!#WWENXT @dbtrashers pic.twitter.com/pvBH081lzL— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2022
.@CGrimesWWE has done it!!!!#AndNEW #NATitle #StandAndDeliver pic.twitter.com/MHSaHVJ6dN— Stand & Deliver is LIVE on Peacock! (@WWENXT) April 2, 2022
NOBODY HOME FOR @GraysonWWE!!! 😱#StandAndDeliver pic.twitter.com/RSlazQa1NN— Stand & Deliver is LIVE on Peacock! (@WWENXT) April 2, 2022
Wait, @therealestwendy!?!? Where'd she come from?#StandAndDeliver @RaquelWWE @DakotaKai_WWE @gigidolin_wwe @jacyjaynewwe pic.twitter.com/dVESNsVR0p— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2022
It's @therealestwendy! AND SHE'S GOT A PILLOW!#WWENXT #StandAndDeliver pic.twitter.com/4QgKlOl67X— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 2, 2022
