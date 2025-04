Follow along with Sportskeeda's live coverage of WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2025. Oba Femi puts the NXT title on the line against Je'Von Evans and Trick Williams! Ricky Saints defends the North American title against Ethan Page! NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer tries to overcome Jaida Parker, Jordynne Grace, and Giulia! Six women attempt to be the new Women's North American Champ! FrAxiom defends against Hank and Tank! And more to come! Read More