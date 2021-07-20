Create
WWE RAW Live Results: Monday Night RAW Updates & Highlights (19th July 2021)

What will happen when John Cena returns on RAW?
Updated: 20 July 2021 06:20 IST - Published: July, 20 2021 05:52 AM IST
...
...
Elias beats down Ryker and gets on top of the ropes. Ryker stops him and the two brawl on the second rope.

Elias was busted open as Ryker hit the enormous Superplex to the outside, through two tables, defeating him.

Jaxson Ryker defeated Elias
...
...
...
Elias finds the Cello and breaks it across the back of Jaxson Ryker. 
...
Ryker threw Elias down on top of the piano after a spinebuster. They both got on top of the piano and exchanged strikes before Elias dropped Ryker down on top of the piano. 
...
Ryker and Elias continued to battle as Ryker sent Elias into the ring post. He used the guitar to beat up Elias and threw a drum set at him. 
...
...
The two used the musical instruments on the outside to completely batter one another. Ryker avoided Elias and sent him into the gong. 

Meanwhile, Ryker breaks a guitar on Elias. 
...
Ryker took the match outside and brought Elias down, but Elias used a cymbal to beat down Ryker. 
...
...
...
Elias is out on WWE RAW. 

He says that there is a truth that will last for ever and that is WWE stands for, Walk With Elias. 
...
...
...
...
Riddle jumps over AJ to tags in Erik. Erik starts to destroy AJ Styles. He hits a flip-over Urinagi, but AJ hits the Pelle Kick.

Ivar came in and faced Morrison. He hit a huge clothesline on Morrison and then the Bronco Buster in the corner. He went to the top rope and missed Morrison completely with the Moonsault.

Morrison went for Starship Pain, but missed too.

Morrison looked to tag in Omos, but Riddle grabbed the dripstick and sprayed Omos. Omos thought THe Miz sprayed him and goes after The Miz, tossing in Morrison to the ring.

The Viking Raiders hit the Viking Experience on Morrison.

Riddle and The Viking Raiders defeat John Morrison, AJ Styles, and Omos
...
Omos focuses on Riddle and beats him down. Riddle is in trouble. They isolate Riddle as AJ came in and worked with Morrison. 
...
...
Erik and Ivar are thrown out of the ring. John Morrison jumps out on Erik on the outside and is caught before Ivar and Erik form a Viking Sandwich with him. 

AJ jumps out on them all, taking them out with a plancha. 
...
...
AJ Styles, Omos, and John Morrison vs Riddle and The Viking Raiders

Styles and Riddle start the match and Riddle is doing well, as Styles falls on his tailbone. 

Morrison gets in and competes with Riddle. Riddle brings down Morrison and locks in a modified crossface. They get in and out of locks as the match continues. 
...
...
...
...
...
Cena says that he's back and it's time for business. Riddle comes out, and Cena says that he finally gets it, and the two exchange "bros". 
...
He said that the Roman Reigns experience has gone on long enough. He says that Roman's overhyped and overexposed gimmick has been going on long enough. 

He said that if you're good, you're going to demand everyone acknowledge you. 

However, if you're great, they tell you. Cena says that he will be at SmackDown this Friday, and can't wait to see him there. 
...
...
He says that he's here to face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam. 

Why?

He says that he can tell him a number of different reasons why he's back to face Roman, but the real reason is that Reigns is an a**hole. 
...
He talks about how he interrupted Roman Reigns and how he should explain himself. He said that the question was who brought him back in WWE, and said that it was no one other than the fans who brought him back to the company. 

And Roman Reigns. 
...
Cena says that tonight's episode isn't just loud, it's deafening loud. 
...
...
Welcome to WWE RAW after Money in the Bank!

The show opens with John Cena saying that he missed the fans.

