RAW Results: WWE Hall Of Famer confronts Lashley; MITB winner cashes in

John Cena kicked off the RAW after Money in the Bank and talked about interrupting Roman Reigns' big victory speech last night. He said he was back to WWE mainly because of the fans and planned to challenge Roman for the Universal Title at SummerSlam.

Cena said that Roman was an 'a**hole' and his championship reign has gone on for long enough. John said he was there to end the overhyped and over-exposed gimmick of Reigns and will be heading to SmackDown on Friday to officially lay down his challenge.

The crowd cheered Cena on when Riddle came out for his match and shared a moment with the Cenation leader after John said he finally gets it and they two yelled 'bro' together as RAW continued.

AJ Styles, Omos & John Morrison vs. Riddle & The Viking Raiders on RAW

Styles and Riddle kicked off the match and The Original Bro was dominating early on. Morrison tagged in and went for some submission moves before tossing Erik and Ivar off the apron. AJ attacked the Viking Raiders on the outside while Omos was beating Riddle in the ring.

They tried to isolate Riddle but he made the tag to the Viking Raiders, who came in and cleared the ring. Morrison missed Starship Pain and was about to tag Omos when Riddle went for the Drip Stick from The Miz and sprayed it at the Giant on RAW.

Omos chased The Miz away, thinking he was the one who sprayed him and Morrison had to go save him but ended up being tossed back into the ring by the giant. The Viking Raiders and Riddle used the distraction to hit the Viking Experience and pin Morrison to pick up the win on RAW.

Result: Riddle & The Viking Raiders def. AJ Styles, Omos & John Morrison

Grade: B

1 / 8 NEXT

Edited by Alan John