×
Create
Notifications

WWE RAW Live Results: Bobby Lashley returns to confront Omos (28th March, 2022)

What will happen between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns?
By Anirban Banerjee
Updated: 29 March 2022 06:28 IST - Published: March, 29 2022 05:31 AM IST
...
...
...
...
...
...
Lashley and Omos stare each other down. The Nigerian giant gets the upper hand in all of their tackles in the middle of the ring. The All-Mighty eventually gets Omos off his feet with a huge tackle!
...
Omos kicks Ivar out of the ring. He says nobody is ready to step up to him, before Bobby Lashley's music plays! Omos looks satisfied.
...
Omos decapitates Erik with a clothesline. He lands out of the ring and cannot get up. Ivar checks on Erik, as he is counted out.

Omos defeats Viking Raiders by countout
...
Omos vs. Viking Raiders - 2-on-1 Handicap Match
...
Finally, the nightmare is over for Seth Rollins. He indeed is going to WrestleMania.
...
...
Rollins celebrates around Vince's desk and jumps on it. He is delighted, while the boss just smiles.
...
Vince says it would be a good idea for Seth Rollins to be on the WrestleMania card and that he needs his own main event. He tells Seth his opponent will be someone of his choosing!
...
...
Seth puts his feet on Vince's desk and assumes he is fired. Vince surprises him by giving him a match at WrestleMania.
...
Seth arrives at WWE HQ a couple of hours early and is made to wait. Once he eventually gets into the office, Vince is busy signing something.
...
We take a look at what happened during the Monday morning meeting between Seth Rollins and Vince McMahon.
...
...
It's that time of the week. For the final time. Veer Mahaan is coming to RAW next Monday.
...
...
...
After the match, Dominik comes back and attacks Logan Paul. He escapes a double 619 but gets unmasked. Rey has his mask back. The Mysterios then attack The Miz and give him a double 619. Dom and Rey hit Frog Splashes on him as Logan watches on.
...
Mysterio hits a double leg senton on Miz, followed by a kick. He counters a powerbomb into a roll-up and gets the win!

Rey Mysterio defeats The Miz
...
...
Rey floors Miz and tries to go after Logan, but he is attacked from behind. The A-Lister is in control of the match.
...
...
...
...
The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio
...
Rey and Dominik come out. They are not happy. Dom goes straight for Miz, while Rey tries to go after Logan Paul. As a result, Dominik is ejected from ringside for Rey's match with The Miz.
...
The Miz is in the ring. He says Rey Mysterio has some great outfits but his favorite is the mask he took last week. He brings out Lucha Logan, who is wearing the mask Miz stole.
...
...
...
...
...
...
Brock breaks up his sentences as the fans chant What. He brings up Steve Austin and how he's also an a**-kicker. Brock says he will stand tall at the end of WrestleMania with two world titles.
...
Brock greets Pittsburgh and welcomes everybody to Monday Night RAW. He says he's gonna take Roman Reigns to Suplex City.
...
...
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the go-home edition of Monday Night RAW before WrestleMania 38. Brock Lesnar comes out to kick off the show.

More on:

LIVE CHAT online
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी