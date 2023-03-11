Create
Live

WWE SmackDown Live Results (10th March, 2023)

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedMar 11, 2023 07:23 IST

Check out the live results from WWE SmackDown this week.

topic-thumbnail

07:23 (IST)11 MAR 2023

07:23 (IST)11 MAR 2023

Finn Balor is tagged in and now in control

07:22 (IST)11 MAR 2023

Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio are taking control of Raul Mendoza

07:22 (IST)11 MAR 2023

Michael Cole expresses his disgust at Dominik Mysterio while Wade Barrett says Rey Mysterio has a Hall of Fame career in the ring, and a Hall of Shame career for parenting

07:22 (IST)11 MAR 2023

Legado Del Fantasma vs The Judgment Day

Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega are watching at ringside while Rhea Ripley stands ringside for The Judgment Day

07:17 (IST)11 MAR 2023

Legado Del Fantasma was already scheduled to face The Judgment Day, but Santos Escobar tells them that the match should happen NOW. A referee comes in to signal that the match is happening. Rey Mysterio is safe!

07:16 (IST)11 MAR 2023

Dominik says he's ashamed to be his son. And the entire Legado Del Fantasma is out. While Santos Escobar turned face quite a while back, it seems that the rest of the faction, including Zelian Vega, has turned face

07:15 (IST)11 MAR 2023

Dominik asks Rey Mysterio how many birthdays, Christmas days, soccer games, etc. he missed just to make this Hall of Fame career. He gets swarmed

07:14 (IST)11 MAR 2023

Rey Mysterio comes out and expresses his gratitude only to be interrupted by his son Dominik Mysterio - along with the rest of The Judgment Day. HUGE HEAT for him

07:11 (IST)11 MAR 2023

Rey Mysterio is announced to the ring. Does the induction mean he will retire after losing to Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 39?

07:10 (IST)11 MAR 2023

Rey Mysterio is announced as the first inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame 2023!

07:09 (IST)11 MAR 2023

Backstage, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus are shouting over each other while Ridge Holland and Butch try to make peace. They take Sheamus away and McIntyre says they should be drinking after this and not arguing. But there are no friends when it comes to WrestleMania!

07:05 (IST)11 MAR 2023

07:03 (IST)11 MAR 2023

Paul Heyman says that The Bloodline as a unit is unstoppable. He admits that Cody Rhodes is a stylistic nightmare for The Bloodline. Roman Reigns told Paul Heyman that the best way to smash Cody Rhodes is to get in his head - to bring up his past, his baggage - something he can't control. The idea is to make Cody a defeated opponent before the match even begins

07:01 (IST)11 MAR 2023

Paul Heyman is being interviewed and berates Cody Rhodes for getting involved in the Bloodline's family business

07:01 (IST)11 MAR 2023

McIntyre takes out LA Knight just as Sheamus was getting ready to take him out. Sheamus gets annoyed, and McIntyre hits a Claymore Kick on LA Knight, while Xavier Woods eats a boot to the face. Two referees are in the ring and they simultaneously hit the three count at the same time. McIntyre and Sheamus are both declared the winners but there is controversy and confusion!

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus are double winners?

This is a clear tease of a Triple Threat Match for the Intercontinental Championship. It looks like we're getting Gunther vs Sheamus vs Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania

06:58 (IST)11 MAR 2023

LA Knight is now getting the ten beats! The crowd is loving it. What a reaction for Sheamus!

06:57 (IST)11 MAR 2023

Ten Beats of the Bodhran to Karrion Kross. That was brutal! 

06:57 (IST)11 MAR 2023

LA Knight fights out of a Future Shock DDT attempt, and Sheamus comes in to take him out. Xavier Woods comes in and Sheamus slams him against his knee. LA Knight then gets taken out as the record-breaking Gunther watches on with Imperium

06:56 (IST)11 MAR 2023

The momentum is on Drew McIntyre's side as he takes on LA Knight

06:56 (IST)11 MAR 2023

06:55 (IST)11 MAR 2023

Drew McIntyre is facing down with his legs propped up against the top turnbuckles as Karrion Kross is above him. LA Knight hops up and McIntyre takes both men and THROW them both using incredible core strength. What a spot!

06:53 (IST)11 MAR 2023

What will Gunther and Imperium do? Remember that Gunther is the LONGEST-REIGNING Intercontinental Champion of the 21st century - making him a record-breaking champion. He also broke a record at the Men's Royal Rumble by lasting 1 hour and 11 minutes - the longest any superstar has in the traditional Rumble match

06:51 (IST)11 MAR 2023

06:51 (IST)11 MAR 2023

The crowd is loving Xavier Woods' momentum, chanting "New Day Rocks." He hits a flying elbow, and Sheamus, McIntyre, and Kross all break it up together. Gunther, Giovanni Vinci, and Ludwig Kaiser appear on the entrance ramp to watch the match.

06:50 (IST)11 MAR 2023

Woods is on fire. He takes out McIntyre and Sheamus outside and goes back into the ring, taking LA Knight on his shoulders and hitting his knees to the midsection!

06:50 (IST)11 MAR 2023

Xavier Woods is getting some offense in on LA Knight and slides under him beautifully and responds with a spinning strike. He has LA Knight in a 619-esque position

06:49 (IST)11 MAR 2023

LA Knight tries to go for the pin on Sheamus but Kross quickly breaks it up. LA Knight strikes Karrion Kross and the alliance is already over

06:48 (IST)11 MAR 2023

Sheamus jumps on LA Knight, and it looks like he's going for a pin but he wasn't. Kross breaks it up. McIntyre and Kross continue to brawl, with Kross having a single-leg Boston Crab

06:48 (IST)11 MAR 2023

The two continue to work together, going after Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior comes in and attacks both, but LA Knight catches him and along with Kross, suplexes him

06:47 (IST)11 MAR 2023

Sheamus takes LA Knight out and slams him into the barricade outside the ring, but Karrion Kross comes in to attack the Irishman. McIntyre comes in and LA Knight sends him into the ringpost, with the two coming back to the beaten-down Xavier Woods in the ring

06:46 (IST)11 MAR 2023

A loose alliance has developed between Karrion Kross and LA Knight. It's temporary, of course

06:46 (IST)11 MAR 2023

06:46 (IST)11 MAR 2023

06:42 (IST)11 MAR 2023

The two friends begin bickering, but LA Knight and Karrion Kross take over from them, with Kross attacking McIntyre outside the ring while LA Knight starts talking trash

06:42 (IST)11 MAR 2023

It's off to a hot start. Xavier Woods start with the action and the brawls begin but Drew McIntyre & Sheamus are standing in the ring face-to-face

06:37 (IST)11 MAR 2023

It's time for a HUGE Fatal-5-way match with WrestleMania implications!

Drew McIntyre vs Sheamus vs LA Knight vs Xavier Woods vs Karrion Kross!

06:36 (IST)11 MAR 2023

06:35 (IST)11 MAR 2023

Paul Heyman goes to search for Roman Reigns, and when asked by Kayla Braxton about his actions, Jey Uso says that he'll say everything he needs to in the middle of the ring. Jimmy asks why Cody Rhodes is all up in The Bloodline's business.

06:35 (IST)11 MAR 2023

Jey Uso asks Paul Heyman where The Tribal Chief is. Paul Heyman embraces him and says that The Tribal Chief is proud of him, and so is he.

06:34 (IST)11 MAR 2023

SmackDown begins, and Paul Heyman welcomes The Usos - BOTH Jimmy and Jey Uso!

06:33 (IST)11 MAR 2023

06:33 (IST)11 MAR 2023

If you remember, Roman Reigns said last week that that if Jey Uso wasn't back in The Bloodline by now, he would put all the blame on Jimmy Uso.

06:32 (IST)11 MAR 2023

We see a highlight package played over the events that unfolded with The Usos this past week, when Jey Uso finally turned on Sami Zayn.

06:30 (IST)11 MAR 2023

Welcome to our live coverage of Friday Night SmackDown. We're set for a HUGE night tonight!
More On
chat-icon Live Chat online