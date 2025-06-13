Create
  • WWE SmackDown LIVE Results: R-TRUTH ATTACKS JOHN CENA, JACOB FATU BREAKS HIS SILENCE AFTER MITB

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedJun 14, 2025 03:04 GMT

02:59 (GMT)14 JUN 2025

Cody now nails Nakamura with the Cross Rhodes! Cody did it!

Cody Rhodes wins

02:58 (GMT)14 JUN 2025

Cody goes for a double Cody cutter, but that was botched. Priest goes for a Razor's Edge. This time, he nails the Cody Cutter.

02:57 (GMT)14 JUN 2025

Shinsuke Nakamura nails Cody Rhodes with a Kinshasa. Andrade now schoolboys Damian Priest into the ringpost. Meteora to Nakamura, and then he goes for Priest. Priest gets nailed with a spinning elbow instead, but Nakamura breaks up the cover.

02:53 (GMT)14 JUN 2025

02:51 (GMT)14 JUN 2025

Priest and Cody join forces. They're going for a vertical suplex to Andrade, but Nakamura stops them and boots Cody. Cody goes through the table set up at the ringside!

02:49 (GMT)14 JUN 2025

Priest dishes out flying elbow strikes to Andrade and Cody. The former world champ now leaps off the steel steps and hits Nakamura with a double axe-handle.

02:47 (GMT)14 JUN 2025

Nakamura hits Andrade with a knee in the corner that sends the Mexican star crashing out of the ring. Shinsuke now goes after Priest's knee and follows it up with a boot to Cody Rhodes.

02:45 (GMT)14 JUN 2025

02:44 (GMT)14 JUN 2025

The match spills out to the ringside. Andrade hits a moonsault off the top rope, taking out his three opponents on the floor. That was insane!

02:43 (GMT)14 JUN 2025

Cody Rhodes vs Shinsuke Nakamura vs Damian Priest vs Andrade (KOTR qualifier)

Cody goes after Nakamura at the ringside early on as Andrade and Priest brawl in the ring. Andrade takes Priest down before the former champ hits back with a Broken Arrow.

02:41 (GMT)14 JUN 2025

IT'S MAIN EVENT TIME!

02:32 (GMT)14 JUN 2025

02:29 (GMT)14 JUN 2025

Charlotte locks in the Figure 8 on Alba Fyre! Alexa now nails LeRae with the Sister Abigail. Fyre taps out moments after Alexa Bliss gets the pinfall win! Alexa wins!

Alexa Bliss wins

02:28 (GMT)14 JUN 2025

Alexa Bliss hits a Twisted Bliss to Fyre but can't get the cover. Charlotte tosses her out of the ring, and Candice almost rolls her over. SPEAR! The Queen makes the cover, but she kicks out.

02:28 (GMT)14 JUN 2025

We get a big spot in the corner similar to the Fatal-4-Way earlier this week. 

02:24 (GMT)14 JUN 2025

LeRae takes out Bliss at the ringside before she and Fyre go back after Charlotte. They hit a double superplex, and The Queen is reeling here.

02:22 (GMT)14 JUN 2025

Charlotte Flair vs Alexa Bliss vs Candice LeRae vs Alba Fyre

Chelsea Green was initially scheduled to participate in this match but experienced travel issues and was replaced by Alba Fyre.

The match starts at a fast pace. LeRae and Fyre team up early on and have some success. LeRae tries to pin Charlotte but gets pulled off. The heels team up and go after Charlotte.

02:20 (GMT)14 JUN 2025

02:20 (GMT)14 JUN 2025

02:18 (GMT)14 JUN 2025

Nick Aldis is with R-Truth backstage. Truth wants a match against Cena next week. Aldis says YES!

02:13 (GMT)14 JUN 2025

02:13 (GMT)14 JUN 2025

02:12 (GMT)14 JUN 2025

As Punk is walking out, R-Truth attacks Cena again and locks in the STF. Security come out to save Cena.

02:10 (GMT)14 JUN 2025

Punk says that Cena is the GOAT; he will spit roast and sacrifice at the altar of pro wrestling. He calls out Cena's audacity to put himself on the Mount Rushmore of wrestling 4 times and says he sees through John Cena.

02:09 (GMT)14 JUN 2025

Punk says Cena walked into the arena dressed like a toddler who struck out at T-Ball. Punk wants this statement struck from the record because he sounds like a PG John Cena. Punk also says Cena threatening to walk out with the title sounded like CM Punk. Punk says he's here to make Cena's final run tolerable.

02:05 (GMT)14 JUN 2025

Cena starts running down the fans in Lexington once again and says only his title matters. Punk says he and the fans gave him and out and invites the fans to let the disrespect begin.

02:04 (GMT)14 JUN 2025

Punk says that if Cena thought he was being disrespected before, they are just getting started.

02:02 (GMT)14 JUN 2025

Instead, CM Punk's music hits!

02:02 (GMT)14 JUN 2025

02:02 (GMT)14 JUN 2025

Cena has made his way down to the ring. He's angry at the disrespect and wants R-Truth to meet him in the ring.

01:57 (GMT)14 JUN 2025

John Cena is backstage. He asks Jimmy Uso if he's seen R-Truth. He then tells Jimmy that if he sees Truth, to tell him to meet Cena in the ring.

01:56 (GMT)14 JUN 2025

01:55 (GMT)14 JUN 2025

MCMG is all over Lumis as Uncle Howdy starts to look more and more worried. MCMG goes for Skull and Bones, but Gacy gets in the way. Uncle Howdy urges them to finish it off. Lumis now hits the legdrop off the top rope and finishes off the match!

Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy win

01:53 (GMT)14 JUN 2025

Joe Gacy tags back in and hits a springboard double-clothesline. He then powerbombs his partner into Sabin, but he kicks out.

01:52 (GMT)14 JUN 2025

Chris Sabin has tagged in again. It's Lumis vs Shelley now. Shelley plants Lumis with a bulldog but only gets a 2-count. Uncle Howdy doesn't look happy at the ringside—double superkick from MCMG.

01:50 (GMT)14 JUN 2025

Lumis and Gacy are dominating the match again. Shelley is in trouble and needs to tag out.

01:50 (GMT)14 JUN 2025

01:49 (GMT)14 JUN 2025

Sabin sends both of the Sicks crashing out of the ring and tags in Alex Shelley. Both men now hit a stereo dropkick. MCMG has now taken control of the match. Joe Gacy hits back with a DDT. Shelley was distracted by Lumis there. MCMG looks a little unnerved.

01:47 (GMT)14 JUN 2025

Wyatt Sicks dominated the match early on. Dexter Lumis is showing off some great power before tagging Gacy back in. Gacy with a springboard moonsault. He now takes out Shelley on the apron. Lumis and Gacy double-team Chris Sabin.

01:46 (GMT)14 JUN 2025

Motor City Machine Guns vs Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy

MCMG is out to take care of the Wyatt Sicks problem. But Gacy and Lumus are all over the duo early on.

01:38 (GMT)14 JUN 2025

Naomi is entering the ring with the briefcase but Nia Jax is having none of it and tells her to scram.

01:38 (GMT)14 JUN 2025

Nia Jax tries to blindside Tiffany from behind but the champ has it scouted. Tiffany now hits Naomi with a right hand. Nia jumps Tiffy and hits an Annhialator. Naomi could cash in!

01:35 (GMT)14 JUN 2025

01:35 (GMT)14 JUN 2025

Tiffany dares Naomi to cash-in on her but says she won't. Tiffany says she's the same old Naomi, all talk and no action. Naomi says she will cash-in when the time is right and will her life hell until then.

01:33 (GMT)14 JUN 2025

Tiffany Stratton isn't backing down as her music hits, and she's here to go face-to-face with her #1 threat.

01:32 (GMT)14 JUN 2025

Naomi is out next! Miss MITB says that she's here for payback and threatens to cash in on Tiffany Stratton! 
