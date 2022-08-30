"125-145 each 3 champs would smoke him" - Fans react to Henry Cejudo's coach claiming 'Triple C' will return to the octagon in 2023

MMA fans have reacted after Henry Cejudo's coach claimed the former flyweight and bantamweight champion will return to the octagon in 2023 to reclaim his belts.

Cejudo retired from the octagon in 2020 after successfully defending the bantamweight title against Dominick Cruz. The former champ-champ left the UFC seemingly at his peak, which included winning and defending both titles, as well as holding a notable win over Demetrious Johnson, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time.

Cejudo announced earlier this year that he had re-entered the USADA testing pool and is interested in either reclaiming his titles or making a run at featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. Posting on Instagram, @freak.mma revealed:

"Henry Cejudo’s coach Eric Albarracin told themmaspace that Henry Cejudo will return in 2023. Title shot immediately?"

Fans have reacted to the bold claim from coach Eric Albarracin, with one fan believing Cejudo doesn't stand a chance against any champion from flyweight to featherweight:

"Just me that thinks Henry actually isn’t all that? Like he had a good run but retired because he wouldn’t get paid enough ring rust is real an if he does get a title shot from anywhere up to 125-145 each 3 champs would smoke him."

Another fan doubts Dana White will immediately hand 'Triple C' a shot at the title, instead believing the former champ-champ will likely be handed a No.1 contender bout:

"Highly doubt Dana will give it to him. He'll probably get a No.1 contender fight"

Henry Cejudo reveals he could face Max Holloway in his UFC return

While many fans had expected Henry Cejudo to immediately fight for the title, 'The Messenger' recently name-dropped Max Holloway as a potential fight upon his return.

Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw are the frontrunners, with Cejudo hoping to face the winner of their UFC 280 match-up. However, the 35-year-old has suggested he has the tools to defeat Holloway, which could set him up for a bout with Volkanovski if he is successful.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, 'Triple C' said:

"I'm confident with the technical plan that I have on. I feel it, being short. This is why I'll take my chances against [Max] Holloway, as crazy as that sounds to a lot of people. Volkanovski understands the game very well."

The former champ-champ has regularly expressed his desire to fight for the 145lb strap and become the first fighter win a title in three different divisions.

Dana White initially stated Cejudo must return and get a victory at either flyweight or bantamweight, but a fight against Max Holloway could set up a path that hadn't been previously considered.

