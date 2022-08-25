Henry Cejudo explains why he'd rather "take chances" in a potential fight with Max Holloway than Alexander Volkanovski

Henry Cejudo has thrown another name into the mix of possible opponents for his return. Alexander Volkanovski and Aljamain Sterling/T.J. Dillashaw are the frontrunners, but Cejudo now claims he's willing to risk fighting Max Holloway.

Cejudo has been closing in on an opponent for his return fight. During a YouTube video with Demetrious Johnson, 'Triple C' suddenly name-dropped Holloway and compared him to Volkanovski:

"I'm confident with the technical plan that I have on. I feel it, being short. This is why I'll take my chances against [Max] Holloway, as crazy as that sounds to a lot of people. Volkanovski understands the game very well."

Cejudo last fought in May 2020, when he retired after defending the bantamweight title against Dominick Cruz. Since announcing his return, 'Triple C' seems more interested in fighting at featherweight. Yet, Dana White wants him to fight for the bantamweight title before getting a title shot in a different division.

With that said, Cejudo name-dropping Holloway offers a new path for his return. 'Triple C' could land a fight against 'Blessed' and solidify a featherweight title shot with a win. Although the Hawaiian has phenomenal takedown defense, the Olympic gold medalist has a path to victory with his wrestling.

Watch Henry Cejudo mention fighting Max Holloway below:

Henry Cejudo shares a moment with former NBA player Deron Williams after UFC 278

Cejudo was in attendance at UFC 278, where he watched his friend Kamaru Usman shockingly lose. After the event, 'Triple C' shared a moment with Deron Williams, who owns Fortis MMA and won an Olympic gold medal in 2008 for basketball.

Cejudo posted the moment they shared on Twitter and captioned it:

"Great catching up with fellow 2008 Olympic gold medalist @DeronWilliams after UFC 278 Even DWill knows that belt is mine"

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo



Even DWill knows that belt is mine! x



📽️: Great catching up with fellow 2008 Olympic gold medalist @DeronWilliams after UFC 278Even DWill knows that belt is mine!📽️: youtu.be/PYDsRKSpSKs Great catching up with fellow 2008 Olympic gold medalist @DeronWilliams after UFC 278 🇺🇸🏀Even DWill knows that belt is mine! 🏆🏆🏆x 🏆 📽️: youtu.be/PYDsRKSpSKs https://t.co/1JMXTiJ8lo

'Triple C' had his gold medal run in wrestling the same year Williams won his first gold medal in basketball. During their conversation, Cejudo mentioned that he still wants Volkanovski for his return fight. The former two-division champion also clarified that he wants to return to an immediate title shot.

Watch Henry Cejudo's reaction to watching Kamaru Usman lose below:

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist Henry Cejudo jinx’d Usman right in front of Ali Henry Cejudo jinx’d Usman right in front of Ali 💀💀💀💀 https://t.co/tnRuhpAd6N

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Cunningham