"18 people freed from prison" - When Joe Rogan made his feelings known about potentially hosting Kim Kardashian on the JRE

Five years ago, Joe Rogan hosted the Sep. 7, 2019 edition of the Fight Companion series of his podcast. At some point in the video, the popular podcaster spoke about whether he'd ever welcome celebrity and media personality Kim Kardashian to his podcast.

The question was posed by Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist and avid conspiracy theorist Eddie Bravo, who was joined by the rest of the usual Fight Companion guest list in former UFC heavyweight-turned-standup comedian Brendan Schaub and actor Bryan Callen.

Rogan, surprisingly, had a far more respectful answer than many would have perhaps expected of him.

"You know why I'd have her? I'd have her come on and talk about her decision to help with prison reform, because I think that's really admirable. There's a lot of people that have made a lot of money and they've gotten real famous and they didn't do sh*t with it."

The veteran UFC commentator goes on to praise Kardashian for her efforts in facilitating the release of those wrongfully convicted of crimes they did not commit.

"But what she's done, she's actually pushed a narrative that you can do something like this, and she's talked to [Donald] Trump and she's visited the White House, and she's got, I think, something like 18 people freed from prison that were wrongfully incarcerated. So respect to her."

Check out Joe Rogan's thoughts on Kim Kardashian (3:06:29):

An episode with Kardashian would likely be among the most viewed in JRE history, especially now that Rogan has become such a prominent figure in American politics due to his ardent support of United States president Donald Trump and tech billionaire Elon Musk, who has become a political advisor.

Joe Rogan once hosted Kim Kardashian's ex-husband

While Joe Rogan has never interviewed Kim Kardashian on his podcast, he did interview her ex-husband, Kanye West, who is one of the world's most popular rappers as well as a fashion icon. The pair had a much-watched sitdown on episode #1554 of the podcast.

Check out Joe Rogan hosting Kanye West:

West has also been associated with a multi-time JRE guest in controversial conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Unfortunately, he has found himself at the center of numerous controversies relating to his antisemitic views and erratic behavior.

