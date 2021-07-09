3 differences between the old and new Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor remains a top-ranked UFC star capable of defeating the toughest MMA fighters and making headlines with his money-chasing attributes. There is no denying the fact that he has single-handedly brought MMA into the mainstream. 'The Notorious' has been that way since he made his UFC debut in 2013.

Despite Conor McGregor still being a superstar, fans have started to make comparisons between the new Conor and the old one. Several personality traits that brought the Irishman fame have been absent in recent times. It was precisely after his bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018 that we saw a shift in McGregor's personality.

It remains to be seen if this is a natural evolution that has changed McGregor or if something else is at play here. In this article, we look at three differences between the old and new Conor McGregor.

#3 - Conor McGregor's trash-talk

Conor McGregor talks trash to Chad Mendes

Along with everything Conor McGregor represents, talking trash and insulting his opponents is his most pronounced personality trait. The old Conor McGregor was witty in his trash talk while also being brutal and spontaneous. The old Conor called out Dustin Poirier for his "pea-shaped" head and said he "grew up in a circus." He hilariously asked, "Who the f**k is that guy?" when responding to Jeremy Stephens's comments at the UFC 205 press conference.

However, the new Conor McGregor is missing that spark. When he came out in public after UFC 229, his trash-talk turned bland. Ahead of his fight against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, the Irishman took a shot at 'Cowboy' without his usual feistiness. He said:

"I can read Donald, you know, I like him a lot, he's a good guy but I can read Donald like a children's book to be honest, you know. He's a good fighter, he's got good tricks up his sleeve. I know the tricks he has.."

While the old Conor McGregor was never afraid to create rivalries with anyone in the UFC roster, the new Conor is more interested in building bridges than burning them. He said:

"You've seen him compete so many times, it's hard not to respect Donald right now, at this stage. He has my respect. And although there will be blood spilled on January 18th, it will not be bad blood."

#2 - From 'Mystic Mac' to a diplomat

Conor McGregor

The old Conor McGregor was known for being the 'Mystic Mac' with his irrefutable predictions. He left fight fans and MMA experts utterly speechless with accurate predictions, often drawing comparisons with Muhammad Ali. Be it predicting his win against Diego Brandao and Dustin Poirier or his rise to UFC superstardom, 'Notorious' has foreseen the future better than Nostradamus.

After knocking out Dustin Poirier at UFC 178, Conor McGregor told Joe Rogan in his octagon interview.

"I said I'll knock him out in the first round, and I knocked him out in the first round. You can call me Mystic Mac, because I predict these things."

However, the new Conor McGregor has lost the ability and confidence to make brutal predictions. Ahead of his fight against Donald Cerrone, McGregor predicted a first-round KO, but when pressed by Ariel Helwani, he added the word "possibly."

Ahead of UFC 257, where Conor McGregor was to rematch Dustin Poirier, his predictions were half-hearted, with possibilities weighing heavier than certainties. This was a total deviation from the ways of the old Conor. During the UFC 257 pre-fight conference, McGregor said:

"He (Dustin Poirier) is more experienced. I feel I can do it.. I'm going to go in there and I believe I can get him out there and possibly will hit him early and hurt him. But you know, I hope for a good long bout."

While 'Mystic Mac' is not as big a thing as it was with the old Conor McGregor, the former "champ-champ" has returned to his old self. Ahead of UFC 264, he has predicted a knockout win against Dustin Poirier.

#1 - Self-esteem differential between the old and new Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor at UFC 257 pre-fight conference

The old Conor McGregor had high self-esteem to the point of being called narcissistic. He claimed to own cities from Rio de Janeiro to New York, and addressed himself as a "king," a "freak of nature," a "don," and even a "god."

He was bold and outspoken. McGregor even believed he could take on Jesus in the octagon and "whoop his ass." Conor McGregor spat fire at UFC 197 pre-fight conference. When his opponent Rafael dos Anjos accused him of being disrespectful to Jesus, 'Notorious' said:

"Me and Jesus are cool. I'm cool with all the gods. Gods recognize gods."

The new Conor McGregor is a shadow compared to his former self.

The old and new Conor McGregor are not so different in their fighting capabilities and crafty skills inside the octagon. However, they are worlds apart when it comes to displaying confidence, engaging in trash-talking, and feeling invincible.

