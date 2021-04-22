UFC fighters and known for their intense training camps ahead of fights. To be a champion inside the Octagon, they have to push themselves to an extreme level. Some elite MMA fighters, though, test the outer limits of what is safe in training for a fight.

From a Viking in Las Vegas, a tye-dyed wonder kid in Phoenix to the madness of El Cucuy, here are 3 UFC fighters with dangerous training routines.

#1 Tony Ferguson

UFC 229 Tony Ferguson

Former UFC interim lightweight world champion Tony Ferguson is famous for his crazy training routines. El Cucuy pushes the limits of what the human boy can do.

The number six-ranked UFC lightweight builds his own workout equipment during his training camps up in Big Bear, California. Ferguson has won 12 straight UFC lightweight fights, so there’s no arguing that his techniques work in the Octagon.

Check out just some of Ferguson’s wild training routines below.

#2 Sean O'Malley

UFC 260: O'Malley v Almeida

Sugar Sean O’Malley is one of the hottest prospects in the UFC right now. The bantamweight contender is known for his colorful hair and dynamic striking style.

However, O'Malley also brings a unique attitude to his MMA training. Following in the footsteps of Tony Ferguson, O’Malley released a short clip, highlighting his unorthodox training methods.

While the video may not be his actual warmup routine, it does show off his impressive coordination skills. Sugar’s Instagram is full of him practicing similar funny and unorthodox training techniques.

#3 Emil Meek

UFC 206: Mein v Meek

Norwegian UFC welterweight Emil Valhalla Meek has an impressive physique akin to his Viking forefathers. He is based in Norway, where he runs his own gym, MMA Trondheim.

While in Las Vegas, Meek agreed to train with UFC veteran Diego Sanchez and his coach Joshua Fabia. Speaking to Tom Taylor for the South China Morning Post, Meek said he got more than he bargained for.

“I went in full-belief mode. Everything they tell me to do, I’m going to do it 100 percent. Man, it was the craziest s*** I’ve ever done. At one point, Joshua, he was running after us in a locked cage with a real, sharp blade, to make us move," said Meek.

Meek was not impressed by Fabia’s unique training methods and has publicly called for Sanchez to find a new head coach.