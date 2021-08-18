3 fights to look forward to and 2 fights that will likely disappoint at UFC Vegas 34

After taking a rare week off, the UFC returns for another action-packed event in its Nevada-based APEX – UFC Vegas 34.

The main event of UFC Vegas 34 will feature a showdown between two middleweight standouts, Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum. A rematch between 185-pound champion Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker appears to be set in stone at the top of the division. With that in place, the main event of UFC Vegas 34 is definitely significant as a victory could propel either participant into the championship conversation.

In the co-main event, the seemingly ageless Clay Guida will return to face UFC upstart Mark Madsen. The two will battle it out as they embark on their respective quests to make noise in the talent-rich UFC lightweight division.

Outside the headlining bout, UFC Vegas 34 does not boast many notable names. Despite this absence of star power, it should be a fun watch for fight fans starving for some UFC action. On that note, here are three fights to look forward to and two fights that will likely disappoint at Saturday night's UFC Vegas 34 event.

Fight to look forward to at UFC Vegas 34: Alexandre Pantoja vs Brandon Royval

An important matchup between two top 10 flyweights will occur in the main card opener of UFC Vegas 34. Brazil's Alexandre Pantoja (#3) will take on Brandon Royval (#6) in what should be an action-packed affair.

Pantoja has been impressive in his last seven appearances in the octagon. He has won five of his last seven fights, including a unanimous decision over reigning flyweight champ Brandon Moreno. Meanwhile, his only losses during that stretch came against former champ Deiveson Figueiredo and fellow top contender Askar Askarov.

Meanwhile, Royval made a promising start to his UFC career, winning back-to-back against Tim Elliott and Kai Kara France. However, his momentum came to a halt in his most recent appearance against Moreno at UFC 255.

Moreno’s first title defence has yet to be scheduled, but the most likely scenario for his next fight is a trilogy bout against Figueiredo. With that in mind, a strong performance by either Pantoja or Royval could easily sway UFC decision-makers to award a title shot to the winner of this showdown.

